Major fire at factory cluster in Dhayari

Fire Brigade officials said the cluster of four factories is located on Abhinav College Road in Dhayari. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

A major fire broke out in a cluster of four factories located in Dhayari on Wednesday morning. Fire tenders from Pune City and Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) brought the blaze under control in an operation that lasted for over two hours.

Fire Brigade officials said the cluster of four factories is located on Abhinav College Road in Dhayari. “The area of the premises is around 10,000 square feet and it is under one roof… but it has been divided into four compartments comprising four factories. We received a call around 11.10 am and tenders from Pune city and PMDRA Fire Brigade were pressed into action… the fire was brought under control at around 1.15 pm.”

PMRDA Fire Chief Devendra Potphode said, “The four factories manufactured or assembled things like mattresses, electrical equipment, fire crackers and metal structures. A large chunk of stored material was damaged in the fire.”

