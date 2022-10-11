scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Major blaze averted after cylinder blast leads to fire in Pune restaurant

As one team doused the flames, another managed to take out six other cylinders from the kitchen of the restaurant in the Hadapsar area, officials said. No casualties were reported.

A fire tender from the Hadapsar fire station was immediately deployed in response.

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Pune’s Hadapsar area in the early hours of Tuesday following a cylinder blast in its kitchen, fire department officials said, adding that while no casualties were reported, its personnel managed to take six cylinders out, averting a major blaze.

Officials with the fire department said their control room received a call about a blaze in a restaurant located in Sade Satra Nali area around 12.45 am. A fire tender from the Hadapsar fire station was immediately deployed in response.

“Preliminary assessment suggested that the fire had started due to the blast of a cylinder which is believed to have occurred after gas leakage from it. By the time we reached, the fire had already spread to the seating area, and tables and chairs had caught fire,” said a fire officer.

As one team doused the flames, another managed to take out six other cylinders which were in the restaurant’s kitchen, the officer added. A major accident was averted as the restaurant was closed at the time and the blaze was contained within a few minutes, he said.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 12:21:31 pm
