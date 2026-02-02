Maj Gen Sanil Mohan takes charge as Commandant at Command Hospital (SC)

Major General Sanil Mohan is a highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology as well as an accomplished Instructor in Trauma Care.

Major General Sanil Mohan assumed the appointment of Commandant, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune on February 1, marking the commencement of a new chapter in the leadership of one of the Indian Army’s premier tertiary care institutions.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, the General Officer completed his graduation and post-graduation from AFMC, and is a highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology as well as an accomplished Instructor in Trauma Care.

Before assuming his present appointment in the rank of Major General, he served as Brigadier Medical at the strategically significant Sudarshan Chakra Corps, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening medical preparedness and trauma response capabilities.