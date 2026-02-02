Maj Gen Sanil Mohan takes charge as Commandant at Command Hospital (SC)

Before assuming his present appointment in the rank of Major General, he served as Brigadier Medical at the strategically significant Sudarshan Chakra Corps.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 2, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Maj Gen Sanil Mohan takes charge as Commandant at Command Hospital (SC)Major General Sanil Mohan is a highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology as well as an accomplished Instructor in Trauma Care.
Make us preferred source on Google

Major General Sanil Mohan assumed the appointment of Commandant, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune on February 1, marking the commencement of a new chapter in the leadership of one of the Indian Army’s premier tertiary care institutions.

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, the General Officer completed his graduation and post-graduation from AFMC, and is a highly respected Professor of Anaesthesiology as well as an accomplished Instructor in Trauma Care.

Before assuming his present appointment in the rank of Major General, he served as Brigadier Medical at the strategically significant Sudarshan Chakra Corps, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening medical preparedness and trauma response capabilities.

Also Read | AFMC Pune to host ARMEDiCON 2026, a hub for military medical innovation

During his address to all ranks of Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, on assumption of command, Major General Sanil Mohan exhorted all ranks to remain steadfast in upholding the noblest traditions of military medicine, emphasising compassion, ethical conduct, professional excellence, and patient-centric care. He underscored the hospital’s enduring commitment to delivering world-class medical services to serving personnel, veterans, and their families, while fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and teamwork.

With his distinguished service record, visionary outlook, and deep commitment to clinical excellence, Major General Sanil Mohan’s leadership is expected to further enhance the operational readiness, academic stature, and humanitarian ethos of Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, an official statement issued on Monday said.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement