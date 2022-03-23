Maintenance at Aga Khan Palace hit as PMC cuts water supply to garden

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation’s decision to cut one of the three water connections to heritage site Aga Khan Palace, where Mahatma Gandhi was kept in house arrest for 21 months, owing to non-payment of dues, has hit the maintenance of the sprawling garden on the premises visited by hundreds of tourists everyday.

“The PMC has given three water connections to Aga Khan Palace. One is for the palace, second for the quarters on the premises and third for the garden. The PMC has cut the water connection of the garden due to pending water dues of around Rs two crore,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, who has recently also been appointed an administrator of PMC.

He said the water charges were pending for long and despite reminders, management of Aga Khan Palace had failed to clear the dues. “Today (March 22) is World Water Day and we need to promote judicious use of water. The PMC has urged the Aga Khan Palace to use treated sewage water for the garden,” Kumar said.

The PMC has convened a meeting with the officers of Aga Khan Palace to discuss the issue, he added. According to the civic officer of water supply department, the connection at Aga Khan Palace was cut last month due to non-payment of charges amounting to Rs 1.72 crore.

Archaeological Survey of India is presently managing the Aga Khan Palace. ASI conservation assistant Gajanan Mandaware said that six acre of garden at palace has got affected due to water cut. “We have requested PMC to provide new water connection in the name of ASI for the time being to allow us to maintain the garden,” he said. The entire Aga Khan Palace is spread over 19 acre and comprises a main building, staff quarters and garden. It is one of the 17 heritage sites identified by the Union government to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The premises also has the samadhi of Kasturba Gandhi, the wife of Mahatma Gandhi, and Mahadev Desai, secretary of Mahatma Gandhi, besides a memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.