Mail, parcels pile up at post offices in containment zones as doorstep delivery not yet allowed

WITH MOVEMENT restrictions in containment zones at Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, mails and couriers are piling up at different post offices as mail carriers are unable to visit houses for doorstep deliveries. According to the standard operating procedure (SOP) adopted by India Post, deliveries are only being done in non-containment areas. In containment zones, only window delivery facility – in which the receiver has to visit the post office and collect the mail or the parcel – is being provided.

Post offices are operating with 50 per cent staff and are open for an hour less than usual. There are 66 containment zones under the PMC. “According to the guidelines, we are only supposed to deliver outside containment zones. Police too don’t allow deliveries inside containment zones. For containment zones, we call up people and ask them to report to the post office and collect the mail, registered mail or speed post,” said an official from the Pune Circle of India Post.

Officials said most of the pending mail was from the initial period of the lockdown. During the later period, incoming mails slowed down, they added.

Mails and parcels have piled up because of restrictions in movement for residents of areas under containment as they are unable to come out and visit post offices.

“Also, we can only call up receivers if the phone number is mentioned on the cover. Others are just lying with us and can be delivered once restrictions are lifted,” said the official.

At Tilak Road post office, where desks are flooded with undelivered parcels and mail, mail carriers said they were making deliveries by adhering to all precautions, such as wearing gloves, using sanitiser and avoiding touching surfaces such as doors and mailboxes.

The lockdown has also affected international operations of India Post. Only evacuation and cargo flights are operating at present, so delivery of international mail items to foreign destinations may not be possible as per delivery standards mentioned in the Citizen’s Charter or standards agreed otherwise. The booking of international parcels and letters will remain suspended till further notice.

The PMC recently allowed stores selling essential items to open between 9 am and 2 pm daily in containment zones, under supervision of an officer. Food and postal deliveries are not yet allowed.

