MAI emphasises importance of public support group on World Arthritis Day

As countries across the globe marked World Arthritis Day on Thursday, raising public awareness on the plurality of Arthritis, Mission Arthritis India (MAI), a patient support group for persons with arthritis, organised an event at the Poona Club to create public awareness about the disease and help communities fight such ailments. The theme for this year’s World Arthritis Day was ‘It’s in your hands, take action’.

Dr Arvind Chopra, a noted rheumatologist, who is best known for the WHO ILAR COPCORD (Community-oriented programme for control of rheumatic diseases) population surveys, was felicitated by Dr K H Sancheti, founder of Sancheti hospital, for winning the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) MASTER award.

Dr Sancheti said, “Changing with the time and always bringing newness into one’s own technique is the specialty of Dr. Chopra. Every patient feels he is my doctor, it is a very proud moment in any doctor’s life and not every doctor receives the same level of love and respect from his patients as Dr. Chopra.”

“Nothing was more satisfying than seeing my patients recover from arthritis. I want to assure all of you that I will never retire,” Dr Chopra said.

Dr Mukta Puntambekar, director, Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre, was also present on the occasion. Deepa Mehta, chairperson of MAI, said the organisation was founded in 2000 as a charitable trust with the principle ‘No Sympathy, Only Support’. The organisation supports people with arthritis and inspires them to lead a normal life.

Meanwhile at another event in the city, Dr Sunny Gugale, a noted orthopaedic surgeon from Sancheti hospital, said people hesitate to visit doctors as they are afraid of operations. “Operation isn’t the only solution to all illnesses. People must take timely medical treatment to prevent an illness from getting more complicated,” he said.

Dr Gugale made the remark at a free arthritis redressal camp jointly organised by PM Shah Foundation, Vardhaman Pratishthan and Sancheti Hospital. Over 250 people benefited from the camp.