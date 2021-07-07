Suicide of MPSC aspirant: Retired IAS officer says youth shouldn’t rely on govt jobs

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Mahesh Zagade has criticised the Maharashtra administration, saying it “does not keep track of the vacant posts or makes advance efforts to fill them up.”

Zagade’s comments were made a day after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said vacant posts in civil services would be filled by the end of July. The announcement was made in the wake of the death of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant Swapnil Lonkar. The 24-year-old allegedly died by suicide at his residence last week due to frustration caused by the delay in conducting his recruitment interview. Swapnil’s family said he felt dejected and was in a state of depression as he could not get the MPSC job despite putting in hard work.

Zagade appealed to aspirants not to rely too much on competitive exams and instead explore opportunities in the private sector and business to avoid frustration.

“It seems the government administrative machinery wakes up only after a tragedy. The vacancies should have been filled much before,” Zagade told The Indian Express. “This is a sign of perverted administrative culture, waking up only when a youth has died by suicide, a precious life has been lost… We have to do away with such a warped culture,” he said.

“The MPSC should have a list of posts which will fall vacant in the next year so that it can commence the recruitment process in time. This will also help ensure that the post does not remain vacant even for a day,” said Zagade.

Zagade, who has served as Pune Municipal Commissioner and FDA commissioner, said the rot begins in the appointment arm of the government itself. “MPSC itself is struggling… It has four vacant posts. If the department which is supposed to appoint people for government jobs is short of manpower, how can you expect it to recruit for other departments? The rot indeed begins at the top,” he said.

Zagade said Lonkar’s death was unfortunate, and reiterated that the youth should not rely on MPSC exams to make their careers. “MPSC should always be plan B. There are many opportunities in the private sector. Youngsters could also try to become entrepreneurs. I strongly feel that those who are only interested in doing public service should prepare hard for MPSC, but those who want employment or government pay and perks should never opt for it. If public service is the aim, only then one should put everything into it, otherwise, failure brings in frustration,” he said.

