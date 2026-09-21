‘Signature mahaprasad’: Influencer made to apologise over Raj Thackeray remarks

The MNS activists smeared Mote’s face with black paint, made him do sit-ups with a slipper on his head, and forced him to apologise. (Express Photo)

Activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Pune “punished” social media influencer Mahesh Mote Sunday over his alleged remarks against party chief Raj Thackeray in a video about a month ago.

The MNS activists smeared Mote’s face with black paint, made him do sit-ups with a slipper on his head, and forced him to apologise.

About a month ago, Mote posted a video in which he questioned why he was mocked in the comments section for shaving off his moustache, while political leaders were spared similar taunts.

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“If after removing my moustache, people are taunting me as a transgender in the comments, why don’t you say the same towards political leaders, like Raj Thackeray, who had removed his moustache for so many years?” he asked.