Pune Inc: Unlocking India’s idle gold—how the son of a Pune ration shopkeeper bet big on a sleeping asset

If Mahendra Luniya had followed the family script, he would have been running a ration shop in Pune’s Mundhwa. Instead, at 20, he decided to shake things up and make the family’s ration shop business bigger—similar to how supermarkets run businesses today. “My father, my grandfather and my uncles, everybody turned down my idea,” says Luniya. “In response, I decided to reject them.”

Luniya went on to become a moneylender and a SEBI-registered broker. But his mind never stopped churning with ideas. “I noticed a little-discussed paradox. Indian households hold massive amounts of physical gold, yet much of it remains economically idle,” he says.

Luniya felt he was on to something big. He calculates that, even today, if 25 crore middle-class homes in India have 200 gm of gold each lying in lockers, it means 50,000 tonnes of gold, worth more than Rs 1,000 lakh crore by the present rate, is lying idle.

Back in 2008, Luniya decided to dig deeper. He spent eight years developing a platform to make gold more accessible, transparent and productive.

In 2011, he founded Vighnaharta Gold, an aggregator platform where people can trade in digital gold in a way that they cannot in the stock market. The company has more than 10,000 customers from across the world.

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Shining bright

Luniya has a nerd’s penchant for numbers and a miner’s knack for finding gold in hidden spaces. A conversation with him makes you realise that there is more to the yellow metal than the glow of wedding jewellery or the guarantee of future safety that is locked away in a bank.

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Vighnaharta Gold offers investment opportunities through products, such as Gold Booking and Gold Deposit. In the first, you can “book” a certain amount of gold for a few years at interest-free EMIs.

“If you want to buy 100 gm gold, you don’t need to pay the entire amount straight up. You have a flexible EMI for 12, 24, 36, 48 or 60 months, as well as a one-time processing fee. Your first EMI and the processing fee of 2 per cent—3 per cent per gram is based on the tenure you choose. You pay a processing fee and your first EMI amount and your gold rate is locked for your selected tenure. You pay the balance amount in equal and easy EMIs,” says Luniya.

Once the EMIs are completed in the tenure, the booked gold will be delivered physically from the jeweller of the investor’s choice across India. Customers who don’t want physical gold can get the delivery in cash. “We have carried out 500 kg worth of Gold Booking and delivered 200-300 kg worth of gold to customers,” says Luniya.

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Gold Deposits, on the other hand, allows people to deposit their “idle 24k 99.5 per cent purity gold with the company and the investment can grow at 4 per cent gold quantity per annum”. The company’s customers range from lower-income households to prominent jewellers to traders to investors.

Upward curve

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The war in the Middle East has hit the bullion market and taken many experts by surprise as gold is considered a hedge against uncertainties. Luniya, however, is predicting a brighter future: “By the end of the year, we will see gold prices rise to Rs 2.42 lakh and, by 2029, you will see it rise to Rs 3.30 lakh”.

He adds that, even when gold prices soared widely—reaching historic highs of more than 74 per cent during 2025—and fell, as is happening at present, the stream of investors with his company has continued. “I have booked gold for them when it was very expensive. They are facing a loss right now, but, in the next few years, they will reap a rich return,” he says.