‘Why don’t two Shiv Senas merge?’: NCP hits back at Sanjay Shirsat amid Mahayuti friction

Following a recent verbal feud between the BJP and Shiv Sena, key Mahayuti alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have now locked horns. The NCP has taken strong exception to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat’s claim regarding a possible merger of the two NCP factions, urging the NCP to question why the two Shiv Sena factions do not merge instead.

The fresh rift within the ruling coalition erupted after Shirsat claimed on Sunday that a merger between the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) appeared to be in its final stages.

Reacting strongly to Shirsat’s statements, NCP national spokesperson Umesh Patil issued a video message questioning the Shiv Sena’s stance. Patil questioned why the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena does not consider merging with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). “If the two decide to merge, who will be the president? Will it be Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde?” Patil asked, adding questions regarding who would lead the party’s taluka and district units.