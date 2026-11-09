‘Why don’t two Shiv Senas merge?’: NCP hits back at Sanjay Shirsat amid Mahayuti friction

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication sinc... Read More
Following a recent verbal feud between the BJP and Shiv Sena, key Mahayuti alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have now locked horns. The NCP has taken strong exception to Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat’s claim regarding a possible merger of the two NCP factions, urging the NCP to question why the two Shiv Sena factions do not merge instead.
The fresh rift within the ruling coalition erupted after Shirsat claimed on Sunday that a merger between the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) appeared to be in its final stages.
Reacting strongly to Shirsat’s statements, NCP national spokesperson Umesh Patil issued a video message questioning the Shiv Sena’s stance. Patil questioned why the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena does not consider merging with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). “If the two decide to merge, who will be the president? Will it be Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde?” Patil asked, adding questions regarding who would lead the party’s taluka and district units.
Slamming Shirsat for poking his nose into the NCP’s internal affairs, Patil noted that the NCP has never commented on Shiv Sena’s internal matters. “Who has given Shirsat the right to speak about our party? Do we ever speak about the Shiv Sena? Why is Shirsat worried about our merger?” Patil said, suggesting Shirsat raised the NCP issue because no one was discussing a merger between the two Shiv Senas.
Shirsat’s claims and coalition friction
Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Diwali, Shirsat pointed to a meeting between Parth Pawar and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to support his merger claim:
Shirsat said that developments regarding an NCP merger were in their final stages and that roles for various leaders would soon be finalised. When asked if a merger between the two Shiv Senas was possible, Shirsat said, “If anyone is coming to us, we will welcome them.”
Merger speculation gained traction after senior NCP leader Praful Patel met Sharad Pawar at a Mumbai hospital, followed by two visits by Sunetra Pawar’s son Parth Pawar to Sharad Pawar. However, state presidents of both factions, Sunil Tatkare (NCP) and Shashikant Shinde [NCP (SP)], denied the reports last week, calling the merger a closed chapter.
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This exchange follows a recent fallout between the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena over the State Legislative Council elections, where the BJP blamed Sena for its candidate’s defeat in Pune, while Sena criticised the BJP for fielding the wrong candidate.