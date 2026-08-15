Gandhi and Tagore’s forgotten conversations to come alive on the stage

Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore shared a deep respect for each other, but they often disagreed on questions of nationalism, freedom, education and the means of achieving social change. Their exchanges continued for nearly 25 years, as India went through some of the most turbulent years of its modern history.

The Prophet and the Poet is a play based on their correspondence and public exchanges. It will be performed in Pune for the first time on August 15.

The play was created by Bangalore Little Theatre. Vijay Padaki, its playwright and director, said the Gandhi-Tagore exchanges offer a window into a period when differences among leaders were debated openly.

Vijay Padaki, its playwright and director, said the Gandhi-Tagore exchanges offer a window into a period when differences among leaders were debated openly. Vijay Padaki, its playwright and director, said the Gandhi-Tagore exchanges offer a window into a period when differences among leaders were debated openly.

“The freedom movement in India was unique. Among all the countries that came out of colonisation into freedom after the end of World War II, the movement in India was driven by a high order of intellect, rather than arms and ammunition. There was a galaxy of leaders located in all parts of the country to contribute intellectually to the movement. This was seen in the high quality of discussion and debate in the Constituent Assembly set up soon after Independence,” said Padaki, who is also a member of the founding faculty of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

He said differences were inevitable when leaders had different ideas about the ends and means of the freedom movement.

“This requires discussion and debate that is mature, recognising alternate points of view and respecting differences. India had that during the freedom movement and soon after Independence. The questions that naturally arise are: How did we lose maturity? Can it be regained? What conditions are needed for building maturity?” he said.

The production does not have actors portraying Gandhi and Tagore. Minti Jain is the narrator, while Naveen Tater and Karan Singh play actors who study Gandhi and Tagore respectively.

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“We put the actors on stage in the shoes of the audience — rediscovering an important chapter in India’s modern history. That meant not portraying Gandhi and Tagore on stage. This would actually make the actors’ task more demanding, recreating the excitement of historical moments as themselves,” said Padaki.

Padaki said one of the challenges was introducing the two figures to younger audiences. (Express Photo) Padaki said one of the challenges was introducing the two figures to younger audiences. (Express Photo)

The dialogue is drawn from Gandhi’s and Tagore’s own writings and exchanges, while Padaki has structured the material for the stage.

Padaki said one of the challenges was introducing the two figures to younger audiences.

“Early exercises in the team’s work led to a few important insights and decisions regarding the scripting. Firstly, accept the challenge of reaching a generation of viewers for whom Gandhi is a Plaster of Paris figure, taken out and dusted on two to three occasions in the year, and Tagore is largely unknown, except as the author of the National Anthem,” he said.

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Padaki’s interest in the subject also comes from his childhood. He grew up in Allahabad in the pre-Independence period and remembers the excitement around the freedom movement and Independence Day.

“I also remember the release of Jawaharlal Nehru from Naini jail and the entire city lined along the route he took to return home. When I came across the manuscript of the Gandhi-Tagore exchanges, the memories came rushing back. I simply had to do it,” he said.