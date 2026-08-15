Gandhi and Tagore’s forgotten conversations to come alive on the stage

Based on their correspondence and public exchanges, a play examines how the two leaders differed.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneAug 15, 2026 10:58 AM IST
arthshila theatreThe Prophet and the Poet is a play based on their correspondence and public exchanges. (Express Photo)
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Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore shared a deep respect for each other, but they often disagreed on questions of nationalism, freedom, education and the means of achieving social change. Their exchanges continued for nearly 25 years, as India went through some of the most turbulent years of its modern history.

The Prophet and the Poet is a play based on their correspondence and public exchanges. It will be performed in Pune for the first time on August 15.

The play was created by Bangalore Little Theatre. Vijay Padaki, its playwright and director, said the Gandhi-Tagore exchanges offer a window into a period when differences among leaders were debated openly.

vijay padaki Vijay Padaki, its playwright and director, said the Gandhi-Tagore exchanges offer a window into a period when differences among leaders were debated openly.

“The freedom movement in India was unique. Among all the countries that came out of colonisation into freedom after the end of World War II, the movement in India was driven by a high order of intellect, rather than arms and ammunition. There was a galaxy of leaders located in all parts of the country to contribute intellectually to the movement. This was seen in the high quality of discussion and debate in the Constituent Assembly set up soon after Independence,” said Padaki, who is also a member of the founding faculty of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

He said differences were inevitable when leaders had different ideas about the ends and means of the freedom movement.

“This requires discussion and debate that is mature, recognising alternate points of view and respecting differences. India had that during the freedom movement and soon after Independence. The questions that naturally arise are: How did we lose maturity? Can it be regained? What conditions are needed for building maturity?” he said.

The production does not have actors portraying Gandhi and Tagore. Minti Jain is the narrator, while Naveen Tater and Karan Singh play actors who study Gandhi and Tagore respectively.

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“We put the actors on stage in the shoes of the audience — rediscovering an important chapter in India’s modern history. That meant not portraying Gandhi and Tagore on stage. This would actually make the actors’ task more demanding, recreating the excitement of historical moments as themselves,” said Padaki.

arthshila Padaki said one of the challenges was introducing the two figures to younger audiences. (Express Photo)

The dialogue is drawn from Gandhi’s and Tagore’s own writings and exchanges, while Padaki has structured the material for the stage.

Padaki said one of the challenges was introducing the two figures to younger audiences.

“Early exercises in the team’s work led to a few important insights and decisions regarding the scripting. Firstly, accept the challenge of reaching a generation of viewers for whom Gandhi is a Plaster of Paris figure, taken out and dusted on two to three occasions in the year, and Tagore is largely unknown, except as the author of the National Anthem,” he said.

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Padaki’s interest in the subject also comes from his childhood. He grew up in Allahabad in the pre-Independence period and remembers the excitement around the freedom movement and Independence Day.

“I also remember the release of Jawaharlal Nehru from Naini jail and the entire city lined along the route he took to return home. When I came across the manuscript of the Gandhi-Tagore exchanges, the memories came rushing back. I simply had to do it,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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