Maharashtrian candidate scores hattrick in Surat’s Limbayat seat

BHARATIYA JANATA Party (BJP) candidate Sangita Patil (46) scored a hattrick on Thursday, when she won from Surat’s Limbayat Assembly constituency for the third successive time in Gujarat elections.

Sangita, or Sangitaben as she is now called, hails from Pachora tehsil in Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. She has been a resident of Surat for the last 30 years as her husband is the member of a Maharashtrian migrant family that lives in the district.

On Thursday, she defeated her closest rival, Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankajbhai Tayade, by over 57,000 votes while Congress candidate Gopal Patil came a distant third.

“I am proud of my Maharashtrian roots,” Sangita told The Indian Express over the phone from Surat.

“Yesterday, in my celebratory rally, I deliberately wore Maharashtrian clothes and jewellery,” she added.

Limbayat town in Surat district has migrants from various parts of the country, but mostly from Maharashtra’s Khandesh area.

“After she got married, her husband Rajendra Patil had a saree business, and Sangita started working as an anchor with a local Marathi news channel,” said Sandip Patil, husband of Sangita’s younger sister Yojana.

“Later, her enthusiasm for social service made her part of a women’s collective. She joined BJP some time in the 2000s. In 2012, the party gave her a ticket to contest the Assembly election from Limbayat. She won the seat with a margin of 30,000 votes. She won again in 2017 and Thursday’s win is a hattrick for her,” said Sandip Patil.

Advertisement

Her family members, who stay in Jalgaon and Pune, expressed confidence that as a third-time MLA, she may get a cabinet position. “We are proud of our sister and are confident that if she gets an opportunity to work as a minister, she will do justice to that responsibility,” said Sandip Patil.