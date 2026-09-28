Maharashtra’s sugar mills allowed to begin crushing on or before October 15

It is still mandatory for all sugar factories to obtain the necessary official crushing license from the Office of the Sugar Commissioner, Pune, before commencing operations. (File Photo)

The Sugar Commissionerate on Monday announced that the cooperative and private sugar factories in Maharashtra can commence sugarcane crushing for the 2026-27 season on or before October 15, provided they complete the required legal and administrative formalities and obtain a crushing licence.

This decision follows directives issued during a ministerial committee meeting held on September 9. Accordingly, sugar factories that have completed all necessary legal and administrative formalities to obtain a crushing license are permitted to start operations on or before October 15.

The press release issued by the sugar commissionerate also mentioned that the government is not mandating any sugar factories to start the crushing season early and crushing licenses will be issued to factories that apply for them prior to October 15.