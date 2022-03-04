Maharashtra’s stepwell project – an effort to preserve water bodies in the state

ROHAN KALA’s passion about stepwells stems from his desire to preserve the tangible footsteps of history. What started as a project of passion saw Kale, an HR professional, travelling over 14,000 kilometres of the state on his bike over the last year or so. The result saw Kale mapping and documenting 1,650 stepwells with the oldest dating back to the early 8-9th century common era.

Stepwells are wells or ponds which have to be reached by descending a flight of stairs. These bodies can be either a single level or multi-level depending on the water levels. Step wells in Rajasthan and Gujarat especially the Rani Ka Vav (Queen’s stepwell) is an ASI protected monument which is famous for the intricate carvings around it. Constructed by queens and kings, these stepwells are more regal than the ones found in Maharashtra. Kale explained that while the ones in the above states had royal patronage, the ones in Maharashtra are more of a utility nature serving as water spots for travellers.

“Thus stepwells in Maharashtra can be found every few kilometres on major yatra roads like Pune to Tuljapur, Nashik to Tryambakeshwar and others. Many were constructed during the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to allow the armies to rest and water men and animals. Given the nature of their use, these stepwells are mostly devoid of intricate and delicate carvings. Over the period of time stepwells have been relegated to the background with most being used to dump garbage by local residents. Very few of these have been marked on the maps or the documented. Kale started on this project and painstakingly documented the step wells. Realizing the importance and depth of his project, Kale approached 14 architectural colleges who agreed to be part of this campaign. “However, the Covid pandemic kicked in and the work of documentation could not start,” he said. Now, this work is expected to start from April.

Other than architectural colleges, Kale also got the state archeology department, the Ground Water Survey Authority and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation interested in this project.