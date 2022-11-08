scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Maharashtra’s hockey stalwart Benny Boodle dies at 83

Former hockey player, official and administrator Benjamin (Benny) James Boodle passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Fondly known as Benny in the sports circles, Boodle is survived by his wife Florence, and two siblings. As a player, he earned the distinction of being Pune’s first player to represent India in a bilateral varsity tournament in then Ceylon (Sri Lanka) in the 1950s.

He represented the state in the Junior Nationals, and was also the youngest player to play for Maharashtra at the Senior Nationals. He was also the Captain of the Maharashtra Hockey team.

His on-pitch excellence was recognised when at the All India University Championship, he was selected by the prestigious Mohan Bagan Club. Boodle also played for West Bengal in the National Championship. He went on to coach the state team.

As an official, Boodle was an FIH-appointed judge at Sultan Azlan Cup, Malaysia. Similarly, he was also a judge at the National Hockey Championship in Hyderabad and Jammu respectively.

Boodle was the Secretary of the now defunct Maharashtra Hockey Association (MHA) for a period of six years in the late 1990s. He was also the President of the All India Babasaheb Ambedkar Hockey Committee. The funeral will be at Hadapsar Cemetery at 3 pm on Wednesday.

