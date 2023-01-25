After 7 family members were fished out of Maharashtra’s Bhima river, police arrest 4 relatives for murder

A probe by the Pune rural police has found that the seven family members who were found dead in Bhima River at Pargaon village in Pune district’s Daund taluka were murdered by their relatives, officials said. The police have arrested four people in the case on charges of murder in the last 24 hours and further investigation is on, officials added.

The police identified the deceased as Mohan Uttam Pawar (45), his wife Sangita (40), both natives of Khamgaon village in Georai taluka of Beed district, their son-in-law Shamrao Pandit Fulaware (28), daughter Rani Fulaware (24) and her children Ritesh (7), Chotu (5) and Krushna (3), all natives of Hatole village in Washi taluka of Osmanabad district.

The police said the first body was found in Bhima River on January 18. Three more bodies were recovered between January 20 and January 22. On Tuesday, the bodies of the three children were fished out of the river by a team of Pune Mahanagar Vikas Pradhikaran.

Police said a cell phone recovered from one of the deceased women helped them trace the relatives, who then identified the bodies. A probe revealed that the deceased were residing at Nighoj village in Parner in Ahmednagar district since last year. They were involved in labour work.