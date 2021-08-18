Maharashtra’s average Covid positivity rate still lower than Pune, 6 other districts

Maharashtra’s weekly Covid positivity rate has dropped to 2.44 per cent in the week of August 11 to 17, though seven districts, including Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar and Pune, while showing a decline, continue to have a positivity rate higher than the state average.

The Covid positivity rate in the state from August 4 to 10 was 3.05 per cent, which dropped to 2.44 per cent from August 11 to 17, according to a new report that was presented at the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Pune’s Covid positivity rate has dropped to 4.37 per cent from August 11 to 17 compared to 5.81 per cent in the earlier week (August 4 to 10). However, the district’s weekly Covid positivity rate remains higher than the state average.

In Ahmednagar, the Covid positivity rate has dropped from 5.27 per cent in the August 4-10 week to 4.42 per cent in the August 11-17 week. Sangli has shown a drop from 6.12 per cent (August 4-10) to 4.83 per cent (August 11-17) while Satara has declined from 6.63 per cent to 5.43 per cent.



But Osmanabad has shown a rise to 3.81 per cent during August 11-17 as against 2.86 per cent in the preceding week. The weekly Covid positivity rate in Solapur and Sindhudurg is 3.21 per cent and 3.16 per cent respectively.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said there could be local level reasons in some districts where cases are still high. Due to the population density being sparse in rural areas, the infection keeps lingering, he added, so there are more cases in rural areas of Pune and some of the districts.

Till August 17, the state had registered a total of 64 lakh Covid cases and 1.35 lakh deaths. As many as 62,452 patients are active Covid patients in the state of which 30,334 are hospitalised. There are 10,373 patients who have severe Covid-19 of which 3,850 are in the intensive care unit.

Over 1 crore fully vaccinated in Maharashtra

A total of 1.33 crore persons have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra.

Recently, the state crossed the milestone of administering more than five crore doses. While 3.74 crore people have been administered the first dose, more than a crore people have been fully vaccinated. Of this, more than 97 lakh people who are fully vaccinated are in the 45-plus age group while 12.52 lakh are in the 18-44 age group.

