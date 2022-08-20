scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Now software decides: Inter-district transfer of ZP teachers underway in Maharashtra

The process of transfers started at midnight between August 19 and 20, zilla parishad CEO Ayush Prasad told The Indian Express. For the first time, the decision-making has been handed over to a software.

maharashtra teachers transferZilla parishad CEO Ayush Prasad. (Express)

The much-awaited automated inter-district transfers of teachers serving in Maharashtra’s zilla parishad schools are underway, officials said, adding that teachers seeking transfers to other districts have started indicating their choices.

“The inter-district transfers of teachers in ZP schools have started from midnight between August 19 and 20,” zilla parishad CEO Ayush Prasad told The Indian Express Saturday. For the first time, the decision-making has been handed over to a software based on a fixed set of rules, he added.

The software, said Prasad, has started the process of transfers adhering to all rules as per the government resolution of April 7, 2021. “The software is completely automated without any possibility of human intervention. The entire log book of each rule applied and each decision taken is maintained and can be viewed,” he said.

Automated decision making

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Officials said the software can run up to 34 loops. In the simplest loop, for instance, a teacher from Pune would be transferred to Satara and a teacher from Satara to Pune. In a loop of three districts, a teacher from Pune will go to Satara, a teacher from Satara will go to Solapur and the teacher from Solapur will be shifted to Pune – thereby filling mutual vacancies. “The most complex operation that would be carried out by the software would be to create a loop of all 34 zilla parishads in the state,” Prasad said.

“This is a solution that is using parallel computer blockchain and hyper processing to compute ‘n raised to n’ permutations and combinations to produce the most optimum computed outcomes on very complex data and multiple rule processing without a single human intervention,” explained Nilesh Devidas, CTO of Vinsys, the company contracted to develop and maintain the software.

“It is an example of artificial intelligence. Most software used in government are for collecting data, populating dashboards, fetching stored data with the aim of facilitating decision-making by the concerned official. Pune zilla parishad has previously used automation to verify eligibility in Mahalabharthi Software. I have had the difficult job of explaining to highly influential persons why I cannot help with the transfer of their close relative, because the system is totally automated and rule-bound,” he said.

Supercomputing power

For the inter-district transfer, six nodes consisting of eight virtual machine CPUs in each of the nodes, hosted on a cloud, are being used to compute the data in 14 rounds. The data computation is expected to take 31 hours. A blockchain has been created to enhance computing power, Prasad said. “In simple words, 48 computers would be computing continuously for 31 hours to process the data. Each calculation and each decision of each of the computers is being recorded in the logbook.”

Data correctness

Advertisement

Extensive administrative steps have also been taken, such as approval by divisional commissioners for caste category rosters in each cadre of teachers in each district, officials said. An online social audit of data entered by teachers was conducted. The complete transparency helped the system earn the confidence of the teachers, Prasad said. The ZP CEO said the policy for the transfer of teachers was enacted after extensive consultations with teachers and their unions. “Social media was used to elicit opinion and facilitate debate on several contentious issues. The policy has been accepted wholeheartedly by all sections of teachers,” he added.

Security audit

Prasad said a Cert-IN security certificate, Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) compliance, internal compliance to maintain Sigma-6 rating of the software, App Scan and other security certificates have been taken. “The cloud provider is authorised to provide services to banks and provides such services to several banks and several Union and state governments,” he pointed out.

Audit trail

More from Pune

All data is stored in an audit ledger with blockchain unmodified pattern. All data modification requires an OTP authentication from the respective data owner, officials added.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 11:35:32 am
Next Story

CJI inaugurates new City Courts Complex in Vijayawada

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained

How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos
ICYMI

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement