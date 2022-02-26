Maharashtra: Women’s groups, LGBTQ activists express concern on being clubbed together

BOTH WOMEN’S groups and people from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA) community have raised serious objections at the manner in which they have been clubbed together in the draft Maharashtra policy and action plan for gender equality and women’s empowerment 2022.

“Including gay, bisexuals and trans men in the draft state policy and action plan for gender equality and women’s empowerment 2022 sends out a signal that the government does not regard us as men,” LGBTIQA activists have said.

Several women’s activists have also objected to certain provisions of the draft policy which have not taken into consideration the issues that communities with diverse identities face. “This clubbing of groups without any consultation just indicates the lack of seriousness on the part of the government,” said women’s activists. The draft policy was released on February 4 and another translated version in Marathi was issued on February 7. While feedback on the draft policy was called for within three days, activists are also upset at the “shoddy” manner in which the draft policy was translated from English to Marathi.

Preeti Karmarkar, managing trustee, Nari Samata Manch and Medha Kale, trustee of Tathapi Trust, said that they will be sending objections and suggestions on the draft policy to the government. The Manch and Trust are part of `Stree Mukti Andolan Sampark Samiti’, a 40-year-old network of secular and progressive organisations.

“We strongly feel that issues and concerns of communities with diverse identities are different and deserve an independent policy instead of being clubbed together under women’s empowerment,” they said. The organisations have also asked for more time to review the policy.

Kiran Moghe, state vice-president of Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana, said inclusion of LGBTQIA in the draft policy was like an “add on”. ”No serious thought (has been given) to their issues and rights and diverse nature of their selves and identities,” said Moghe.

The Stree Sampark Mahila Samiti has, meanwhile, submitted a memorandum of demands to state WCD minister Yashomati Thakur, urging her to make necessary changes in the draft policy.

Activist Bindumadhav Khire said, “… it is wrong to combine women’s policy with LGBTIQA+ policy… these should be separate. How can gay, bisexual and asexual men be part of women’s policy? It also needs to be understood that biological sex, sexual orientation and gender identity are different dimensions and so even when formulating policies about LGBTIQA+, you need to work on multiple fronts, separately.”