Farm labourer to woman farmer: How a Maharashtra law gives millions a new identity

At 60, Vaijayanta Jadhav from Maharashtra’s Satara holds her woman farmer certificate with unmistakable pride. For her, the paper represents far more than official recognition; it is a long-overdue acknowledgement of decades of work.

“I have spent the last 30 years working on other people’s farms, weeding, sowing seeds and harvesting,” says Jadhav, who has been known only as a farm labourer all these years.

“But now that I have received my certificate as a woman farmer, I feel that my identity has finally been recognised,” says the woman from the Saskal village in Phaltan. Not only Jadhav, but many others like her have also gained a renewed sense of dignity through this certificate, which officially recognises a woman’s identity as a farmer, irrespective of land ownership.

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According to Maharashtra agriculture department data, more than 35 lakh applications have been received since Maharashtra became the first state to pass the Women Farmer Empowerment Act on July 22.

According to Ganesh Kachare, Deputy Secretary, Department of Agriculture, approximately 58,700 certificates have been issued through 750 gram sabhas. “This new law gives every woman engaged in farming or allied work, regardless of whose name the land is in, an official woman farmer identity and certificate,” Kachare said.

Women involved in agricultural activities, whether as landowners, tenants, sharecroppers, tenant farmers, or agricultural labourers, are encouraged to apply through the portal established by the Department of Agriculture. The gram sabha then reviews these applications.

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Immense response

Gram sabhas are usually held on January 26, May 1, August 15, and October 2. However, special instructions have been issued to conduct additional gram sabhas to facilitate the verification and certification of women farmers. Officials noted that while responses may vary across different gram sabhas, some districts have achieved outstanding results.

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In Phaltan, Satara, Sachin Jadhav, an assistant agricultural officer and a recipient of the Krishi Seva Ratna award, made it his mission to reach as many women in the villages as possible. On October 2,412 applications for women farmer certificates were approved during the gram sabha, he says.

Over 35 lakh women have applied for farmer certificates (Express photo/Special arrangement). Over 35 lakh women have applied for farmer certificates (Express photo/Special arrangement).

Uploading documents online was not easy, especially as Jadhav had to check their availability and ensure the papers were in order. The eligibility covers women engaged in crop cultivation, seed production, animal husbandry and dairy farming, poultry farming, beekeeping, fisheries, agroforestry, mushroom cultivation, horticulture and floriculture, and other allied agricultural activities.

Women involved in leased land or sharecropping, as well as landless farmers, agricultural labourers, nursery workers, and livestock herders, can also be included under broader eligibility provisions. Jadhav recalls connecting with self-help groups to reach out to these people.

“It is important to recognise women’s contribution to agriculture and the aim is to ensure that they get official recognition,” he says.

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According to Vaijayanta Jadhav and other women from Sasakal, the gram sabha used to be so crowded that there was no place to sit, even at the village temple. However, as part of the one-month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, efforts are underway to raise awareness about this initiative until October 17.

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At the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, Dr R V Bhavani, a senior fellow, emphasised that while seeing women receive their certificates is encouraging, it is just the beginning of their journey.

“Many more women are still unaware that they are eligible for these certificates or of the opportunities this recognition can provide,” Dr Bhavani says.

“In the coming weeks, we will hold awareness meetings in Gadchiroli and other parts of the state to reach more women, answer their questions, and encourage them to come forward. The true success of this initiative will be when more women understand their rights, confidently claim them, and utilise them to improve their lives and livelihoods,” she adds.