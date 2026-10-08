Farm labourer to woman farmer: How a Maharashtra law gives millions a new identity

Maharashtra has become the first state to issue certificates recognising women engaged in farming, drawing a huge response with over 35 lakh applications and 58,000 already issued.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 03:27 PM IST
Maharashtra women farmers SataraMaharashtra woman farmer certificate recognises women engaged in farming and allied activities (Express photo/Special arrangement).
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At 60, Vaijayanta Jadhav from Maharashtra’s Satara holds her woman farmer certificate with unmistakable pride. For her, the paper represents far more than official recognition; it is a long-overdue acknowledgement of decades of work.

“I have spent the last 30 years working on other people’s farms, weeding, sowing seeds and harvesting,” says Jadhav, who has been known only as a farm labourer all these years.

“But now that I have received my certificate as a woman farmer, I feel that my identity has finally been recognised,” says the woman from the Saskal village in Phaltan. Not only Jadhav, but many others like her have also gained a renewed sense of dignity through this certificate, which officially recognises a woman’s identity as a farmer, irrespective of land ownership.

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According to Maharashtra agriculture department data, more than 35 lakh applications have been received since Maharashtra became the first state to pass the Women Farmer Empowerment Act on July 22.

According to Ganesh Kachare, Deputy Secretary, Department of Agriculture, approximately 58,700 certificates have been issued through 750 gram sabhas. “This new law gives every woman engaged in farming or allied work, regardless of whose name the land is in, an official woman farmer identity and certificate,” Kachare said.

Women involved in agricultural activities, whether as landowners, tenants, sharecroppers, tenant farmers, or agricultural labourers, are encouraged to apply through the portal established by the Department of Agriculture. The gram sabha then reviews these applications.

Also Read | In Maharashtra, giving women farmers the recognition they deserve

Immense response

Gram sabhas are usually held on January 26, May 1, August 15, and October 2. However, special instructions have been issued to conduct additional gram sabhas to facilitate the verification and certification of women farmers. Officials noted that while responses may vary across different gram sabhas, some districts have achieved outstanding results.

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In Phaltan, Satara, Sachin Jadhav, an assistant agricultural officer and a recipient of the Krishi Seva Ratna award, made it his mission to reach as many women in the villages as possible. On October 2,412 applications for women farmer certificates were approved during the gram sabha, he says.

with over 35 lakh applying for certificates that validate their role in agriculture. Over 35 lakh women have applied for farmer certificates (Express photo/Special arrangement).

Uploading documents online was not easy, especially as Jadhav had to check their availability and ensure the papers were in order. The eligibility covers women engaged in crop cultivation, seed production, animal husbandry and dairy farming, poultry farming, beekeeping, fisheries, agroforestry, mushroom cultivation, horticulture and floriculture, and other allied agricultural activities.

Women involved in leased land or sharecropping, as well as landless farmers, agricultural labourers, nursery workers, and livestock herders, can also be included under broader eligibility provisions. Jadhav recalls connecting with self-help groups to reach out to these people.

“It is important to recognise women’s contribution to agriculture and the aim is to ensure that they get official recognition,” he says.

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According to Vaijayanta Jadhav and other women from Sasakal, the gram sabha used to be so crowded that there was no place to sit, even at the village temple. However, as part of the one-month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, efforts are underway to raise awareness about this initiative until October 17.

The other side | For Maharashtra’s women farmers, a cycle of debt and drought

At the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation in Chennai, Dr R V Bhavani, a senior fellow, emphasised that while seeing women receive their certificates is encouraging, it is just the beginning of their journey.

“Many more women are still unaware that they are eligible for these certificates or of the opportunities this recognition can provide,” Dr Bhavani says.

“In the coming weeks, we will hold awareness meetings in Gadchiroli and other parts of the state to reach more women, answer their questions, and encourage them to come forward. The true success of this initiative will be when more women understand their rights, confidently claim them, and utilise them to improve their lives and livelihoods,” she adds.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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