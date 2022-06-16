Maharashtra: With roses and chocolates, students get rousing welcome as state schools reopen

Written by Vrinda Rawal

Schools across Maharashtra reopened on Wednesday after the annual summer break. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier announced the reopening of schools on Twitter and the direction by the state government to school authorities to organise events to welcome the students back.

Early on Wednesday, teachers of schools run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) could be seen decorating the premises with balloons and making rangolis in vibrant colours. The students were greeted with roses and chocolates as they trooped back to their schools and interactive games were also arranged for them.

“My son was too distracted during online classes, and often played games while classes were going on. But I saw visible improvement in him after he attended school for two months before the summer break. Here, the teachers take good care of him and he even repeats what he has learnt at home,” said Smita Gaikwad as she dropped her son off at V.D. Ghate Primary English-medium School.

A special programme titled ‘Praveshotsav’ (welcome fest) was held for parents and children of kindergarten and Class 1 on the first day. “Due to the pandemic, children in the age group of 4-6 years could not attend pre-primary school, leading to a foundational gap in reading and writing,” said Uddhav Gaikwad, principal of the school.

This year’s school reopening marked the first ‘normal’ reopening in two years, as schools across Maharashtra had remained shut during the start of the previous two academic years. Gaikwad informed that prior to the opening of schools, messages to parents were circulated in class groups on Whatsapp by the class teachers. “We sent messages urging parents to watch out for common symptoms that match Covid-19 such as fever and cold and refrain from sending their children to school until those symptoms subside. In order to cut the risk of the spread of the infection, we also urged them not to send their children in case they themselves have such symptoms,” Gaikwad said.

Asked if she was concerned about sending her child to school in the light of prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, Rajshree More, a mother of two said, “As per the school’s instructions, I packed sanitisers along with their textbooks and asked them not to remove masks when among friends,” she added. However, Rashmi Gupta, principal of the secondary section of privately-run Rashmi English Medium school, voiced concern over the state government not issuing any SOPs as they did last time. “We are unsure of the proper guidelines this time as SOPs have not been issued yet. Hence for this week, we have decided to let the students leave at lunch .”