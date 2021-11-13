Maharashtra: ‘Winter chill’ to disappear briefly, state to receive light rain and thunderstorm till Tuesday

After an early start to winter-like chill, Maharashtra will experience some wet days, accompanied by thunder and lightning, till November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast issued on Friday.

This will be under the influence of the likely formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and its west-northwestwards movement to mainland India.

The Met department has issued an ‘Yellow’ alert over most districts of southern Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada starting Saturday.

This alert — ahead of likely thunderstorms — prevails over Ratnagiri, Satara, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Nanded districts for Saturday. All these districts, in addition to Pune, Raigad, Ahmednagar and Thane, will also experience thunderstorms till November 16, said officials of IMD, Pune.

Over Pune city, minimum temperatures continue to remain marginally below normal. On Friday, it was 11.9 degrees Celsius but this trend will change during the next two to three days. During the days ahead, the nights will be humid as cloudy sky conditions will push temperatures upwards.



A fresh low-pressure system will develop in east central Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

As it moves westwards towards Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, further movement will influence weather over Maharashtra, said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

“This system will bring moisture from the Bay of Bengal over to parts of southern Maharashtra, as the system nears the east coast around November 15. As a result, there is a possibility of light rain and thunderstorm over Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

Meanwhile, with a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, Jalgaon was the coldest city in Maharashtra on Friday.