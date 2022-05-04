Maharashtra: Wildlife NGO to cover open wells to protect animals

Wildlife SOS has begun an effort partnering with local communities to cover open wells to reduce the risk of deaths, of both humans and wild animals. A non-profit charitable organization working across India for the protection of wildlife since 1995, Wildlife SOS intends to cover around 40-50 open wells in Maharashtra immediately.

“There are thousands of wells across the landscape shared by leopards, nilgai antelope, striped hyenas, sloth bears and humans. The abandoned and unprotected open wells with no side

walls pose a very real and serious danger to human and animal lives. Every village has 30 to 50 wells, some of which are 80 to 100 feet deep and hazardous to any living creature who accidentally falls inside these, resulting in fatal injuries or death by drowning,” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS.

Wildlife SOS has rescued over 50 leopards from open wells in the last decade alone, flagging this as a serious problem in the area. “We have been working in collaboration with the forest department to rescue hundreds of animals, including leopards, from these wells. To prevent these death traps (wells) from claiming more lives, Wildlife SOS has initiated a participative community project that is both revolutionary, impact-oriented and effective to cover open wells. Filling or sealing wells is not an option because most of these still serve the local communities with valuable drinking water resources. Covering these is a workable solution that allows for people access to water while removing the risk of anyone falling in these,” he added.

“In the first stage of the project, Wildlife SOS has identified 40 wells that previously claimed lives of leopards or from where leopards were rescued. These will be covered by fabricating and welding a cover that allows safe and secure access to the water. Four wells have been covered by Wildlife SOS at their own cost. Villagers and landowners where wells are located will be stakeholders whose participation is essential for success,” said Dr Arun A Sha, director of research and veterinary operations at Wildlife SOS.