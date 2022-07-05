Maharashtra: Widespread rainfall across state this week

The ongoing active phase of the southwest monsoon will bring widespread rainfall over Maharashtra, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, even as it issued alerts over various districts.

Rainfall picked up over Pune on Monday. The city received light to moderate showers throughout the day.

The 12-hour rainfall recorded in the city ranged from Shivajinagar’s 7.9mm to Magarpatta’s 12.5mm till 8.30pm. The city will receive enhanced rainfall starting Wednesday. Ghat areas will particularly receive heavy spells during the rest of the days of this week.

Rainfall recorded between 8.30am – 5.30pm on Monday was Mahabaleshwar (95mm), Dahanu (52mm), Ratnagiri and Gondiya (51mm each), Brahmapuri (36mm), Mumbai (Colaba) (27mm) and Nagpur (10mm).

The improved rainfall scenario since June 30 has helped the state’s seasonal rainfall deficit fall from -30 per cent on June 30 to -23per cent on July 4.

Monsoon is moderate to strong over the southeast and northeast Arabian Sea, from where strong and moisture loaded westerly winds are blowing to Maharashtra. This will cause widespread rainfall over the state. Konkan will receive isolated heavy rainfall during this week.

The IMD has issued an orange alert (alert, be prepared) over Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts till July 8. Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts have been placed under yellow warning till Friday.