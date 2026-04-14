As temperatures rise, Maharashtra reports 15 heatstroke cases since March

PMC-run hospitals, dispensaries treat 654 people for heat-related ailments

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneApr 14, 2026 09:15 PM IST
pune weatherIMD regularly publishes information on temperature, humidity, and weather conditions. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)
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As several areas of Maharashtra face extreme heat with temperatures exceeding the 40 degrees Celsius mark, data from the state health department indicates 15 cases of heatstroke have been reported from March 1 till April 12 this year.

While no deaths have been reported, six of the 15 cases were from Ratnagiri while two were from Palghar. One case each was reported from Pune, Raigad, Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Jalna and Gadchiroli.

In Pune, civic health officials said in the last month they treated over 600 patients with cramps, dehydration and exhaustion. Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said in March at least 654 people suffering from heat-related ailments were treated across 19 civic-run hospitals and 135 dispensaries.

This included 202 people with heat exhaustion, 280 with heat-related dehydration, 114 who had heat rash, 24 with heat-related cramps, 28 who had heat edema (a type of swelling) and six who suffered from heat syncope — a mild heat-related fainting or dizziness episode.

However, with maximum temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius at several locations, including Lohegaon, Koregaon Park and Shivajinagar in Pune, the city is experiencing extreme, dry heat conditions. According to Dr Mahaveer Golechha, a health policy expert and professor at the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, this trend is being driven by clear sky, dry winds, and a lack of rain.

Avoid sun exposure between 11 am and 4 pm

“In the coming days, temperatures are predicted to increase to 41 to 42 degrees Celsius, with hot and uncomfortable evenings. Additionally, nighttime temperatures are rising, which prolongs thermal stress for residents — particularly vulnerable populations — and decreases nighttime cooling,” Dr Golechha, who has led district heat action plans in different states, said.

According to Dr Golechha, people should avoid lengthy sun exposure between 11 am and 4 pm, when UV strength and temperatures are at their highest due to the extreme heat. “Residents are advised to wear light-colored, loose cotton clothing, use sunscreen, a cap, or an umbrella when outside, drink a lot of water (two to three litres per day, or more if they are active), and use oral rehydration solutions if they have symptoms of a heat-related disease,” he advised.

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Health advisories have recommended that people who work outside take regular breaks in cool or shaded areas and refrain from engaging in strenuous physical activity during the busiest afternoon hours. “Those who are susceptible, such as expectant mothers and those on drugs that alter body temperature regulation, should remain in cooler settings and seek medical attention right away if they feel lightheaded, have a fast heartbeat, feel queasy, or get confused,” Dr Golechha said.

No heatstroke deaths, yet 89 CVD deaths in same period

Meanwhile, as per state health department data, from March 1 till April 12 this year, over 2.6 lakh people sought treatment at the out patient department of primary healthcare centres, rural and district hospitals across Maharashtra. While there were no heatstroke-related deaths, during the same period, data indicates there were 89 registered cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths. When contacted, Prof Dileep Mavalankar said there are studies that suggest strong evidence of heatwaves impact on daily mortality. “Cities should publicly report daily data on deaths and hospitalisations throughout the year—across summer, monsoon and winter seasons—just as IMD regularly publishes information on temperature, humidity, and weather conditions. Each city’s health department should maintain and release accurate, daily records of number of deaths and hospitalisations. Making this data consistently available would allow researchers and policymakers to correlate health outcomes with environmental factors such as temperature, heatwaves, humidity, and seasonal changes. This, in turn, could help improve public health planning, early warning systems, and climate-related interventions,” Prof Mavalankar said.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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