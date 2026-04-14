As temperatures rise, Maharashtra reports 15 heatstroke cases since March

As several areas of Maharashtra face extreme heat with temperatures exceeding the 40 degrees Celsius mark, data from the state health department indicates 15 cases of heatstroke have been reported from March 1 till April 12 this year.

While no deaths have been reported, six of the 15 cases were from Ratnagiri while two were from Palghar. One case each was reported from Pune, Raigad, Nashik, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Jalna and Gadchiroli.

In Pune, civic health officials said in the last month they treated over 600 patients with cramps, dehydration and exhaustion. Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant medical officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said in March at least 654 people suffering from heat-related ailments were treated across 19 civic-run hospitals and 135 dispensaries.