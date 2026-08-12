Rainy I-Day weekend as IMD forecasts heavy showers in certain places in ghats, Konkan and Goa

Central Maharashtra should brace for fairly widespread to widespread rainfall till August 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. There is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in the region on August 13 and, again, on August 15 and 16. From August 15 to 18, however, the rainfall is expected to reduce and become isolated or scattered in Madhya Maharashtra.

Similar conditions are forecast for Konkan and Goa but for longer, till August 18, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain places on August 13, 14 and 15. Mumbai has a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at certain places for August 13 while, in Thane, the alert will last a day longer.

IMD has revised its forecasts for the ghats of Pune and Satara, announcing orange and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain places till August 15. The ghats of Kolhapur have a uniform yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places right through to Saturday.

On Wednesday, the 24-hour rainfall measured at 8.30 am showed that ghat areas, including the popular Lonavala, had received 108 mm of rain, Tamhini was drenched with 85 mm and Bhira 120 mm.

Grey clouds covered Pune and its suburbs all through Wednesday though the quantity of rainfall was not large. Shivajinagar, the primary observatory of the city, recorded a light rain of 2.5 mm in nine hours, till 5.30 pm. Hadapsar received marginally more rain, 3.0 mm, while Pashan recorded 2.2 mm, which IMD describes as being “very light rainfall”. Koregaon Park received 2.0 mm of rain and NDA and Lavale 1.0 mm each.

IMD has said that Pune and its suburbs will remain generally cloudy and experience light rainfall till August 18. The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar fell to 25.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal. In Lohegaon, the maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius was 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal. In Shivajinagar and Lohegaon, the minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius and 21.8 degrees Celsius, repectively, were normal. The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar is forecast to rise to 30 degrees Celsius by August 18.

Magarpatta is expected to touch the 30 degrees Celsius mark sooner, on August 14. The minimum temperature across the city and its suburbs is expected to be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

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IMD says that the monsoon trough is active and was located south of its normal position on the afternoon of August 12. Since the beginning of this month, the country has received 95.5 mm of rain, which is 11 per cent below normal. According to IMD’s weekly rainfall summary, Madhya Maharashtra received 25.9 mm — a 52 per cent deficit — in the week ending August 12. This week, Pune district received 30.8 mm of rain, which is 57 below normal.