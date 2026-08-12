Rainy I-Day weekend as IMD forecasts heavy showers in certain places in ghats, Konkan and Goa

Mumbai has a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at certain places for August 13 while, in Thane, the alert will last a day longer.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneAug 12, 2026 10:03 PM IST
IMD has revised its forecasts for the ghats of Pune and Satara, announcing orange and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain places till August 15.IMD has revised its forecasts for the ghats of Pune and Satara, announcing orange and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain places till August 15. (File Photo)
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Central Maharashtra should brace for fairly widespread to widespread rainfall till August 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. There is a likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in the region on August 13 and, again, on August 15 and 16. From August 15 to 18, however, the rainfall is expected to reduce and become isolated or scattered in Madhya Maharashtra.

Similar conditions are forecast for Konkan and Goa but for longer, till August 18, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain places on August 13, 14 and 15. Mumbai has a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at certain places for August 13 while, in Thane, the alert will last a day longer.

IMD has revised its forecasts for the ghats of Pune and Satara, announcing orange and yellow alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain places till August 15. The ghats of Kolhapur have a uniform yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places right through to Saturday.

Also Read | Heavy rainfall returns to Mumbai, surpasses 2000-mm mark; more showers expected today, August 12

On Wednesday, the 24-hour rainfall measured at 8.30 am showed that ghat areas, including the popular Lonavala, had received 108 mm of rain, Tamhini was drenched with 85 mm and Bhira 120 mm.

Grey clouds covered Pune and its suburbs all through Wednesday though the quantity of rainfall was not large. Shivajinagar, the primary observatory of the city, recorded a light rain of 2.5 mm in nine hours, till 5.30 pm. Hadapsar received marginally more rain, 3.0 mm, while Pashan recorded 2.2 mm, which IMD describes as being “very light rainfall”. Koregaon Park received 2.0 mm of rain and NDA and Lavale 1.0 mm each.

IMD has said that Pune and its suburbs will remain generally cloudy and experience light rainfall till August 18. The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar fell to 25.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal. In Lohegaon, the maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius was 2.3 degrees Celsius below normal. In Shivajinagar and Lohegaon, the minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius and 21.8 degrees Celsius, repectively, were normal. The maximum temperature in Shivajinagar is forecast to rise to 30 degrees Celsius by August 18.

Also Read | Mumbai IMD weather forecast: City under yellow alert; Thane, Palghar brace for very heavy rainfall

Magarpatta is expected to touch the 30 degrees Celsius mark sooner, on August 14. The minimum temperature across the city and its suburbs is expected to be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius and 25 degree Celsius.

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IMD says that the monsoon trough is active and was located south of its normal position on the afternoon of August 12. Since the beginning of this month, the country has received 95.5 mm of rain, which is 11 per cent below normal. According to IMD’s weekly rainfall summary, Madhya Maharashtra received 25.9 mm — a 52 per cent deficit — in the week ending August 12. This week, Pune district received 30.8 mm of rain, which is 57 below normal.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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