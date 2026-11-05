Maharashtra set for a rain-free Diwali, temperatures to dip in Pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that, from Palghar and Thane to the Ghats of Nasik, Satara, Pune and Kolhapur, Maharashtra is likely to celebrate a dry, rain-free Diwali.

In Pune, skies are expected to be clear over the next few days. On November 5, the only part of Pune district that experienced rain was Dudulgaon where 4 mm of rain fell over 24 hours.

Shivajinagar, the main weather station in Pune, reported that mornings have cooled, from 19.8 degrees Celsius on November 3 to 18.9 degrees Celsius on November 5. The weather office informs that Shivajinagar’s morning temperature was around 2.9 degree Celsius above normal.

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According to the IMD, the minimum temperature will normalise over the next few days. “The morning temperature is expected to fall to 18 degree C on November 6 and drop another degree the next day at Shivajinagar. From November 9, the minimum temperature at the weather station is expected to be around 16 degree C,” says an expert from the IMD.