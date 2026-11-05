Maharashtra set for a rain-free Diwali, temperatures to dip in Pune

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile ... Read More
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that, from Palghar and Thane to the Ghats of Nasik, Satara, Pune and Kolhapur, Maharashtra is likely to celebrate a dry, rain-free Diwali.
In Pune, skies are expected to be clear over the next few days. On November 5, the only part of Pune district that experienced rain was Dudulgaon where 4 mm of rain fell over 24 hours.
Shivajinagar, the main weather station in Pune, reported that mornings have cooled, from 19.8 degrees Celsius on November 3 to 18.9 degrees Celsius on November 5. The weather office informs that Shivajinagar’s morning temperature was around 2.9 degree Celsius above normal.
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature will normalise over the next few days. “The morning temperature is expected to fall to 18 degree C on November 6 and drop another degree the next day at Shivajinagar. From November 9, the minimum temperature at the weather station is expected to be around 16 degree C,” says an expert from the IMD.
In Lohegaon, the minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius on November 5, which was 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal. Here, as well, the mercury is expected to gradually fall to 17 degrees Celsius by November 11.
In Pashan, the morning temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius on November 5 is expected to fall to 16 degrees Celsius by November 9. In Chinchwad and Magarpatta, which are warmer parts of the city, the mercury crossed 22 degree Celsius on October 5 but is expected to drop to 21 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius, respectively, on Diwali morning.
For those looking for cooler mornings, Mahabaleshwar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state, 16.8 degree Celsius, on October 5.
The days are beginning to feel warm but IMD says that the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar, 33.1 degree Celsius, was only 1.8 degree Celsius above normal and can be considered as normal. At Lohegaon, the 32.8 degrees Celsius maximum temperature was 1.5 degree Celsius above normal. On October 5, Shivajinagar was the warmest part of Pune, followed by Wadgaonsheri (32.7 degree Celsius), Indapur (32.3 degree Celsius) and Talegaon and Chinchwad (32.2 degree Celsius). Pashan, NDA and Magarpatta recorded a daytime temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius. Travelling to Mumbai? The mercury at Maximum City reached Maharashtra’s highest on October 5, 36.9 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degree Celsius above normal.