El Niño: Maharashtra farmers urged to finish water conservation works fast

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In light of expected El Niño conditions, the Maharashtra government aims to rapidly complete soil and water conservation treatments to increase groundwater levels, a top official of the soil and water conservation department said in Pune on Sunday.
Jitendra Papalkar, secretary of the department, inspected ongoing works—such as percolation tank repairs, stream deepening, and cement nala bunds—in villages such as Waghapur, Guroli, and Sakurde in Pune district, officials said.
Papalkar said more soil and water conservation works should be undertaken to overcome water scarcity. He emphasised that water conservation efforts should be carried out through the Gaalmukta Dharan-Gaalyukta Shivar (silt-free dam, silt-rich farmland) and Jalyukt Shivar campaigns.
“Priority should be given to desilting and stream deepening works through public participation.”
Papalkar appealed to farmers to ensure that available water is not wasted and to use it economically. He advised them to store rainwater and plan its usage meticulously.
Papalkar also held a review meeting at the Vasundhara Watershed Development Agency office, where he instructed officials to undertake soil and water conservation works under the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, Gaalmukta Dharan-Gaalyukta Shivar scheme, and the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana—as well as to submit proposals for new works—to conserve water resources, increase groundwater recharge, and face potential future drought conditions.
Tanker-dependent villages prioritised
Papalkar further directed that works aimed at increasing groundwater levels in overexploited and tanker-dependent villages must be completed within a short timeframe.
Present during the visit were Chief Engineer of the Water Conservation Department Nitin Dusane, CEO of the Vasundhara Watershed Development Agency Kamalakar Randive, Regional Water Conservation Officer Chetan Kalashetti, Executive Engineer Deepak Landge, and Zilla Parishad Minor Irrigation Department Executive Engineer Gaurav Borkar.
Departmental Deputy Engineers Sagar Bhor, Suyash Mahadik, Omkar Sherkar, and all field officers attended the review meeting.