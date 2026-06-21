El Niño: Maharashtra farmers urged to finish water conservation works fast

Officials said more soil and water conservation works should be undertaken to overcome water scarcity (File Photo)

In light of expected El Niño conditions, the Maharashtra government aims to rapidly complete soil and water conservation treatments to increase groundwater levels, a top official of the soil and water conservation department said in Pune on Sunday.

Jitendra Papalkar, secretary of the department, inspected ongoing works—such as percolation tank repairs, stream deepening, and cement nala bunds—in villages such as Waghapur, Guroli, and Sakurde in Pune district, officials said.

Papalkar said more soil and water conservation works should be undertaken to overcome water scarcity. He emphasised that water conservation efforts should be carried out through the Gaalmukta Dharan-Gaalyukta Shivar (silt-free dam, silt-rich farmland) and Jalyukt Shivar campaigns.