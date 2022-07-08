Maharashtra warns PMC of action if it flouts norms while implementing riverfront project

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. The project is being implemented on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront development project in Gujarat.

Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan claimed on June 24 that the PMC had undertaken the project without addressing the environmental concerns raised by citizens and NGOs. He further claimed that it had been decided that the work would not be undertaken unless queries by the NGOs were properly addressed.

Earlier, in 2018, the water resource department had stated, “The PMC should ensure that there is no hurdle in the flow of river, reduction in water carrying capacity and also no change in its area. It will be the sole responsibility of the PMC to ensure the safety of structures being developed in the Prohibitive zone and Restrictive zone of the river. Also, if there is any loss of property or life due to a possible flood situation then the civic body would be responsible for it as well as for the legal issues related to it.”

In a communication dated July 6, the water resource department had said if the earlier instructions are not followed by the PMC then it will face action. “There was a meeting on March 16 this year on the environmental concerns raised by NGOs representatives. It was decided that the work should be started only after the concerns raised by the NGOs are properly addressed,” it had stated.