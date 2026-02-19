Maharashtra village passes resolution to become caste-free: ‘Don’t want hatred to reach our doorstep’

At Soundala, 60 km from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra, Class 5 students sit in a circle outside the village temple preparing for their primary scholarship examination. A few steps away is the gram panchayat office, where, on February 5, the village gram sabha passed a unique resolution to make the village ‘caste-free’ and end discrimination on all grounds.

The effects are not just on paper. “We had Hindu religious reading last week. She is Muslim and she also had food at the festival with us,” says one of the students Gauri Bhand, referring to her friend Mahira Sayyad sitting beside her. “Christian, Muslim, Maratha, everyone has the same rights,” she adds.

Led by sarpanch Sharad Argade, the resolution read, “There will be no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, creed, or race in Mouje Soundala. All residents in the village will be equal and the belief of ‘My religion — humanity’ is being adopted.”

It also declared that public places, government services, water sources, temples, crematoriums, schools, and public events will be open to all, and stated that village authorities would take action against any social media posts that create caste tension in the village.

The village has a population of about 2,500, informs Aragade, and 65 per cent of the villagers are Marathas belonging to the general category. Twenty per cent of the village population, around 60 families, belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC). At least 15-20 of the SC families follow Christianity. Three Muslim families also reside in the village.

Argade says that the village itself doesn’t have any major caste divisions and no atrocity case has been registered in the past decade. “The resolution passed is a preventive measure. We are seeing the kind of hatred and division that is being spread in society. In Beed, people first check the caste of a shopkeeper before buying groceries. We don’t want this kind of hatred reaching our doorstep,” he explained.

Ashok Pandit, teacher at the ZP school, says that before each exam, all students, including Mahira, bow their heads at the two temples located just opposite the school. “These kids don’t have any discrimination among each other. But they won’t be here forever. Our school is just till fifth grade, they will go out for further schooling, then college. When they go out into the world, their minds get filled with hate. If we are able to finish all discrimination right here at the school level, then they will not get influenced by it later.”

In September 2024, the gram sabha passed a resolution to provide Rs 11,000 for widow remarriage, a practice usually frowned upon. Another resolution, passed in November 2024, banned curse words that degrade women.