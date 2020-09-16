Maharashtra: Vasant Wani, former chief of BJP’s Pimpri unit, dies

Vasant Wani

Vasant Wani, former corporator and former president of BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, died at a private hospital on Tuesday evening. He was 76.

“My father was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for a heart-related ailment. He passed away in the evening,” said his son Yogesh Wani.

Wani was elected to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in 1986. He was popular among the residents of Pimpri for his easy accessibility and the alacrity with which he took up public issues, said BJP leader Amar Moolchandani.

Wani had quit the BJP a few years ago and joined the NCP. He had served in important posts such as NCP general secretary but, after a couple of years, he returned to the BJP.

Paying tribute to its leader, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the BJP said that in the death of Vasant Wani, the party has lost a senior and experienced leader who had served it with hard work and commitment.

BJP general secretary Raju Durge said, “Vasant Wani was know for his strong organisational skills. He was one of the architects of the BJP’s growth in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He was a leader who supported grassroot workers and helped them grow in the party. “

