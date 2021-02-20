Unseasonal rain and hailstorm hit standing crop; wheat & bajra sustain maximum damage

Over 20,000 hectares of crop, mainly wheat and bajra, have been affected in the unseasonal rains and hailstrom which struck various parts of the state in the last few days. Concerns have been expressed over the fate of the late kharif and rabi onion crop in Nashik, which are expected to arrive in the markets in the next few weeks.

Hail and thunderstorms lashed various parts of the state, including the districts of Buldhana, Jalna, Nanded, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon and Sangli. Of the 58.74 lakh hectares of rabi acreage in the state, 20,000 hectare have sustained damage. Wheat and bajra crop, especially, have sustained extensive damage. Similarly, market-ready onion plots have reported damage. The final work of ascertaining damage is still going on.

The vineyards in Nashik have not reported much damage, which has come as a relief to grape growers. Currently, the export of grapes has reached its peak ,with India reporting export of around 45,000 tonnes of grapes since the season started in January.

Vilas Shinde, CMD of Nashik-based Sahyadri Farmers Producers Company, ruled out any significant damage to the market-ready crop.

Jagannath Khapre, president of Grape Exporters Association, said there have been no reports of extensive damage to the standing crop.

Thanks to better soil moisture, farmers in Maharashtra have also increased their rabi acreage. Crops like maize and bengal gram have seen increased acreage in the state.

Maharashtra has reported a bumper crop of chana, with farmers cultivating it over 25.3 lakh hectares as against 22.83 lakh hectares last year. Similarly, maize acreage has increased to 2.85 lakh hectares as against last year’s 2.83 lakh hectares.