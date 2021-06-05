Maharashtra unlocks from Monday: What are the new norms for inter-district travel?

The Government of Maharashtra on Friday announced five levels of restrictions across administrative units in the state based on case positivity and percentage of oxygen bed occupancy — with level five being the one with strictest of the restrictions. In each of the levels, different types of activities have been permitted.

The restrictions will be eased from Monday, and an order on the same is expected before then.

Here are the latest norms on inter-district travel



An e-pass remains a mandatory prerequisite for inter-district travel by passengers in private cars, taxis or buses, if they are moving to or passing through, with a stoppage, a place under level 5 category.

For levels 1 to 4, inter-district travel has been allowed without the requirement of an e-pass.

In the case of places in the level 5 category, to and from movement along with passing through, if there is any stoppage inside, is allowed only with an e-pass. And this is allowed only in the case of medical emergencies or for persons performing essential duties.

What is the procedure for e-pass application?



The application has to be made online on covid19.mhpolice.in from where the application is moved to the local police jurisdiction for processing according to the place of origin chosen by the applicant.

The applicant will require a valid identity proof, medical certificate, wedding card or related documents for marriage, medical report of persons travelling for medical emergencies, death certificate in the case of death, or a document pertaining to other emergency purposes.

Every police jurisdiction has formed dedicated cells for processing applications. Officials said an attempt is being made to clear applications at the earliest, or at least one day prior to the travel date.

What are the main reasons for rejection of e-pass?



Some of the key reasons for the rejection of e-passes are invalid or inadequate documents being attached, no medical certificate attached, excess number of co-passengers than the prescribed limit as per the government norms, incomplete form at the time of application, and no photo or unclear photo attached.