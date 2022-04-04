Maharashtra: University students write to CM, launch Twitter campaign against offline exams

Upset by the decision of a few state universities, including Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), to conduct the upcoming summer examinations in the offline mode, hundreds of students have started a social media campaign and have even written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking “justice” and raising the demand for online examinations.

A few days ago, the exam department of SPPU issued a notification stating that the summer exams will be conducted offline in June 2022. Before this, Mumbai University had also announced that exams would be conducted offline for engineering, technical and professional courses, while Nagpur University is also planning to revert to offline exams.

However, the students, many of whom are currently giving online exams for the pending winter 2021 session, have termed the decision to hold offline exams unfair. They have been running a sustained Twitter campaign for the last two days, with the support of a few student organisations, demanding that the state higher education department direct all universities in Maharashtra to conduct examinations in the online mode. The Maharashtra Students’ Welfare Organisation has written to the Chief Minister as well as to Governor B S Koshyari in this regard.

Among their chief objections is that almost the entire semester was taught online and hence holding offline exams would not be fair, considering the resultant learning gaps. Physical classes resumed in the hybrid mode in most colleges across Maharashtra from January this year.

Ayush Petkar, a final year student of SPPU said, “We are not mentally prepared for offline exams as much of our syllabus was covered in the online mode. They should try to understand our situation,” he said.

As many universities are currently conducting online exams for the pending October 2021 session, which are likely to end in a few days, the students have also complained of too little time to prepare. “There are many students like me who have taken provisional admission for the third year. How is it possible to study 10 subjects in two months and then again we have to prepare for entrance exams,” said Kajal Singh, another student.

Vaibhav Edke, a student organisation representative, pointed out several problems faced by students due to offline exams. “The students will have to complete their assignments, projects, presentations and practicals within these two months. Will it give them any time to study? Besides, in many parts of the state, transport is not yet fully operational. Colleges are still conducting online or hybrid mode classes, hence students are in hometowns or villages. Hostels have not yet opened up. So how will students come here to give offline exams?” he said.

Meanwhile, even as the students are demanding offline exams and waiting for help from the Chief Minister’s office, state universities seem to be standing firm on their decision to conduct offline exams.

Mahesh Kakade, director of exams and evaluations at SPPU, said the decision has been taken by the administration and a notification was issued in this regard. “The government has lifted all restrictions imposed due to Covid. The online exams were a temporary arrangement because of the pandemic and we have to return to the pen-paper mode of exams, which is the realistic evaluation of students’ performance,” he said.