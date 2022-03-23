Maharashtra University of Health Sciences plans online classes for medical students who returned from Ukraine

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nashik is planning to conduct online courses from April 1 for medical students from the state who have returned from war-torn Ukraine.

“Almost 900 students have registered with the varsity. However we are not asking them if they want to stay back permanently because that is not an option as things stand,” Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor, MUHS told The Indian Express.

In Maharashtra, the authorities acted immediately to the problems faced by medical students from universities in Ukraine. At an Idea Exchange interaction organised by The Indian Express, Lt Gen Kanitkar had said, “When students were coming back, the state Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh told us to look at ways and means of helping them. So we got into action immediately and started collecting data on these students. We expect there to be near to 3000, probably in Maharashtra because they have a large chunk.”

While some universities in Ukraine have started online classes, there are state universities which cannot conduct classes because their buildings have been damaged in the war.

“We have done our homework and what we hope to offer from April 1 is online classes where teaching material will be curated so that it is ready for students to be able to learn in their time and space. This also includes built in assessments. The varsity is online and I have also spoken with deans to explore the possibility of conducting small workshops over weekends or in the evening hours to provide clinical exposure” the MUHS VC said.

We have studied the Ukraine medical degree syllabus and interacted with students. The methodology of teaching and curriculum is slightly different. “In Ukraine, they provide simulation based expertise and there is not much interaction with patients. It would be adding value to the course if we beef up the online classes with patient related bedside teaching. So whenever these students finish their course it will also be easier to undergo the foreign medical graduate examination,” she said.

“We thought this would be additive. It would also go a long way in giving them a reassurance that people care and they are at the moment quite traumatized,” the VC added.

“Some of them had to walk long (distances), some of them saw bombs falling next, you know nearby. So they are at the moment quite shaken up, so this would say that OK, there is someone caring and we can use our time effectively,” Lt Gen Kanitkar said.