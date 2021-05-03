Maharashtra: Two girls dead, one injured in lightning incident in Bhor

On knowing about the incident, their families and local villagers rushed to the spot.

Two girls died and one was left injured in an incident of the lightning strike following heavy rain showers in Nasrapur – Cheladi area in Bhor taluka of Pune district on Sunday.

Police have identified the deceased girls as Seema Arun Hilam (11) and Anita Sikandar More (9), both residents of Cheladi in Nasrapur.

Police said deceased girls along with one more nine-year-old girl Chandani Jadhav were playing near their residence. Around 3.30 pm, heavy rain showers started and there was a lightning strike at the spot where the girls were playing.

The three girls collapsed on the spot after the lightning hit them. On knowing about the incident, their families and local villagers rushed to the spot.

Girls were taken to a private hospital in Bhor. But Seema and Anita were pronounced dead.

Pune rural police led by inspector Vilas Deshpande and government officials visited the spot where the incident took place.