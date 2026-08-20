Maharashtra turns to grassroots innovators in $1 trillion economy push

Maharashtra will soon launch the CM Maha Fund to support 25,000 entrepreneurs over five years, with Rs 500 crore allocated for the initiative. The state will also set up micro-incubators, platforms offering early-stage startups mentoring, laboratories, workspaces, business knowledge and access to investor networks —in every district over the next few months.

“This will support district-level problem statements, budding entrepreneurs and startups in the districts. We also want to give innovators in districts opportunities for prototyping, testing and receiving mentoring,” said Shrikant Patil, CEO of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, a nodal government agency that promotes an innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state and is chaired by the Chief Minister.

According to Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, one purpose of micro-incubators is to support school dropouts who have received hands-on training in manufacturing and other workshops. “A micro-incubator in districts will give them an opportunity to become future innovators, as many of them do have ideas,” Verma said, adding that startup clusters were emerging in every district and Maharashtra led the country with 50,000 women-led startups.

Patil and Verma were among the panellists and chief guests at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory for “A Celebration on Energy Innovations”, an event marking the inauguration of Venture Center’s Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy and Green Hydrogen Innovation on Thursday.

The state will also launch a regional innovation hub to support large-scale problem statements and startups working on advanced technologies such as AI and green energy. “The Chief Minister has a vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2029. It will not be possible to achieve this target with typical manufacturing practices; we have to go with an innovation-led economy,” Patil said.

A “state-of-the-art innovation city” will also come up in Mumbai on a 300-acre land parcel to cater to all sectors and types of innovation.

Another initiative, Startup Week, is supporting 50 selected startups across sectors. Without going through government tenders, the startups receive grants of Rs 25 lakh to support innovation. “The startup can work with various municipal corporations and zilla parishads, among others, for local problems,” Patil said.

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Startup Yatra, aimed at promoting innovation across all blocks in Maharashtra, and the Birsa scheme for tribal innovation are among the other initiatives to boost innovation in the state. “We are supporting 200 tribal startups in capacity building to nurture the mindset of tribal youth,” Patil said.

Maharashtra, which has the largest number of startups among Indian states, already has schemes such as the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme, under which women-led startups can receive Rs 5-25 lakh. “You can see a lot of tech leadership here,” Verma said.