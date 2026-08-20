Maharashtra turns to grassroots innovators in $1 trillion economy push

According to Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, one purpose of micro-incubators is to support school dropouts who have received hands-on training in manufacturing and other workshops.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readAug 20, 2026 10:00 PM IST
The state will also launch a regional innovation hub to support large-scale problem statements and startups working on advanced technologies such as AI and green energy.The state will also launch a regional innovation hub to support large-scale problem statements and startups working on advanced technologies such as AI and green energy. (Image: Devendra Fadnavis/X)
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Maharashtra will soon launch the CM Maha Fund to support 25,000 entrepreneurs over five years, with Rs 500 crore allocated for the initiative. The state will also set up micro-incubators, platforms offering early-stage startups mentoring, laboratories, workspaces, business knowledge and access to investor networks —in every district over the next few months.

“This will support district-level problem statements, budding entrepreneurs and startups in the districts. We also want to give innovators in districts opportunities for prototyping, testing and receiving mentoring,” said Shrikant Patil, CEO of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, a nodal government agency that promotes an innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state and is chaired by the Chief Minister.

According to Manisha Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, one purpose of micro-incubators is to support school dropouts who have received hands-on training in manufacturing and other workshops. “A micro-incubator in districts will give them an opportunity to become future innovators, as many of them do have ideas,” Verma said, adding that startup clusters were emerging in every district and Maharashtra led the country with 50,000 women-led startups.

Patil and Verma were among the panellists and chief guests at the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory for “A Celebration on Energy Innovations”, an event marking the inauguration of Venture Center’s Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy and Green Hydrogen Innovation on Thursday.

The state will also launch a regional innovation hub to support large-scale problem statements and startups working on advanced technologies such as AI and green energy. “The Chief Minister has a vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2029. It will not be possible to achieve this target with typical manufacturing practices; we have to go with an innovation-led economy,” Patil said.

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A “state-of-the-art innovation city” will also come up in Mumbai on a 300-acre land parcel to cater to all sectors and types of innovation.

Another initiative, Startup Week, is supporting 50 selected startups across sectors. Without going through government tenders, the startups receive grants of Rs 25 lakh to support innovation. “The startup can work with various municipal corporations and zilla parishads, among others, for local problems,” Patil said.

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Startup Yatra, aimed at promoting innovation across all blocks in Maharashtra, and the Birsa scheme for tribal innovation are among the other initiatives to boost innovation in the state. “We are supporting 200 tribal startups in capacity building to nurture the mindset of tribal youth,” Patil said.

Maharashtra, which has the largest number of startups among Indian states, already has schemes such as the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme, under which women-led startups can receive Rs 5-25 lakh. “You can see a lot of tech leadership here,” Verma said.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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