Maharashtra: Truck rams car, bike near new Katraj tunnel; rider killed

A 25-year-old man died when a container truck rammed into a car and a motorcycle near the new Katraj tunnel on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway on Wednesday night. Police have identified the deceased as Akash Pangare (25), a resident of Bhor.

Ganesh Londhe (30) of Chakan has lodged the first information report in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

According to the FIR, Londhe had parked his car on the side of the road, about 500 metres away from the new Katraj tunnel in Jambhulwadi. Around 8 pm, a speeding container truck dashed the car from the rear end. Londhe sustained injuries on his neck, shoulder and head. The container truck went on to hit a pole and then a motorcycle at the spot. The motorcyclist, Akash

Pangare, died. A case has been filed against the container truck driver who escaped after the incident.

In another accident, a truck collided with a motorcycle, causing the death of a 38-year-old, Ravindra Koli, on the Pune-Solapur highway on Tuesday evening.