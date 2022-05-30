scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Maharashtra: Truck hits workers on Pune-Mumbai Highway, one killed

The police are probing whether all safety measures were put in place by the contractor and whether there was any negligence on the part of persons responsible for the work.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 30, 2022 8:50:24 pm
A speeding truck hit workers while they were painting road markings on the Pune-Mumbai Highway in Ravet.

A speeding truck hit workers while they were painting road markings on the Pune-Mumbai Highway in Ravet in the early hours of Monday, killing one worker and seriously injuring four others. The police have launched a search to nab the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident.

As per the information given by officials of Ravet police outpost under Pimpri-Chinchwad, the accident took place around 3.30am when some workers employed by a private contractor for road maintenance were painting the road markings with thermoplastic paint also known as hot melt marking paint.

“One worker has been killed and four more have sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a truck. Along with injuries caused due to vehicle impact, the workers also got injured as hot paint splashed on them. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident. We have launched a search for him,” a police officer said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The police are also probing whether all safety measures were put in place by the contractor and whether there was any negligence on the part of persons responsible for the work.

The deceased has been identified as Sajid Khan (25) and the four injured persons are Sandeep Kumar, Prahlad Yadav, Bhola Kumar and Anil Kumar.

