Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Maharashtra tribal man missing, father blames kin of Muslim woman he had eloped with

The woman’s father and uncle are among four people arrested by Shrirampur police in Ahmednagar.

Deepak Barde.

After a man belonging to the Bhill tribe in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district went missing, his family members has alleged he was kidnapped by the relatives of a Muslim woman he was in love with.

Shrirampur taluka police arrested four people including the woman’s father after Raosaheb Barde from Bhokar lodged a complaint Thursday saying his son, Deepak Barde (31), had gone missing. They are yet to find out his whereabouts.

As per the first information report, Deepak was “kidnapped for the purpose of murder” from Pune because of his love affair with Saniya Shaikh (19). Deepak and Saniya had left Bhokar together about a month ago, following which her uncle Imran Abbas Shaikh, a resident of Wagholi in Pune, lodged a missing report about her at the Supa police station on July 30.

Raosaheb said in the FIR that he last spoke to Deepak around 8.30pm on August 30, the day he had left for Pune. Around 4pm on August 31, two villagers told Raosaheb that his son had been kidnapped by the Saniya’s father Majnu Shaikh and uncle Imran.

Raosaheb said he learnt from his relatives in Pune that Deepak, however, had not reached there. “Though I gathered that they targeted my son because he had eloped with Majnu’s daughter, I decided not to reveal the whole story to the Shrirampur taluka police because I thought the complaint would best be lodged with Pune police,” he said.

Deepak was allegedly kidnapped around 11am on August 31 from Kesnand Phata, Wagholi, where he was with his friend Kiran Umap. Deepak was allegedly taken to Majnu’s house and assaulted there.

“Police have not told us what happened to him later. We are worried,” Raosaheb told The Indian Express, adding that Deepak had returned to the village following the objection from Saniya’s relatives, who later took her home.

Manoj Patil, Ahmednagar superintendent of police, said, “We have not found Deepak yet. The investigation is on.”

Asked whether Deepak and Saniya had got married, deputy superintendent of police Sandip Mitke said, “Evidence of their marriage is not with us. The woman’s statement has not been recorded yet. But they had been in a relationship and had eloped in the past.”

Police identified the arrested accused as Majnu, Imran, Samir Ahmed Shaikh and Ajij Baban Shaikh. They are looking for a fifth suspect, Raju Baban Shaikh.

Charged under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 34 (acts with common intention) and sections of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes

(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the four accused were sent to police custody till September 8 for further investigation.
Besides his parents, Deepak also has two sisters, who are married.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:48:53 pm
