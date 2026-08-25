After Rahul Gandhi’s nudge, Maharashtra scraps age limit for tribal hostel admissions

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday decided to do away with the age limit norm for admission to tribal students’ hostels, a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took up the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

”The age limit for admission to tribal students’ hostels was 30 years. This norm has been waived. There will be no rule for students to get admission in adivasi hostels in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said after an all-party meeting with tribal MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra in Mumbai.

The State Tribal Development Department runs 490 government hostels across Maharashtra where 58,000 to 60,000 students reside every year to pursue their education. In connection with the hostel admission process, the government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on August 14 stipulating the age limit of 30 years.