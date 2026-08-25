After Rahul Gandhi’s nudge, Maharashtra scraps age limit for tribal hostel admissions

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The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday decided to do away with the age limit norm for admission to tribal students’ hostels, a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took up the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
”The age limit for admission to tribal students’ hostels was 30 years. This norm has been waived. There will be no rule for students to get admission in adivasi hostels in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said after an all-party meeting with tribal MLAs and MPs from Maharashtra in Mumbai.
The State Tribal Development Department runs 490 government hostels across Maharashtra where 58,000 to 60,000 students reside every year to pursue their education. In connection with the hostel admission process, the government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on August 14 stipulating the age limit of 30 years.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to the Chief Minister posted on social media on Monday, raised a host of issues, including the age barrier for hostel admission, flagged by tribal students in Maharashtra who are on a hunger strike for the past 10 days.
Rahul Gandhi said, “In Pune, they told me about rules that strip them of their dignity and shut off their path to education.”
On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi held the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event where a tribal student went on to the stage and complained to him about the age-limit norms. She also highlighted other problems faced by tribal students.
Drawing the Chief Minister’s attention to the problem faced by tribal students, Gandhi said, ”Adivasi students come from remote villages and depend on government hostels to study in the cities. A new rule bars anyone over 30 from these hostels, excluding many who are still completing their studies or preparing for exams.”
The Congress MP said, ”Hostels are unsafe and often lack food, sanitation and medical care. Students have suffered injuries and deaths, including from snake bites. Facilities for women are worse still.”
Expressing his shock at the ”pregnancy tests” of female students, Gandhi said, ”I was shocked to learn that female students returning after an extended absence must undergo pregnancy tests and a range of other medical tests, to prove their “fitness”. It is a humiliation that presumes them guilty until they prove otherwise. This rule is an attack on their dignity and their humanity.”