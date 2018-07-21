As transporters go on strike, state draws up contingency plan for supply of goods

These guidelines involve setting up a control room, enlisting the help of former servicemen and roping in private vehicles. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) These guidelines involve setting up a control room, enlisting the help of former servicemen and roping in private vehicles. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

As the strike by the All India Motor Transport Congress threatens to hit the supply of commodities in the state, the Maharashtra government has laid down guidelines that have to be followed during such agitations, so that citizens don’t suffer from a shortage of goods. These guidelines involve setting up a control room, enlisting the help of former servicemen and roping in private vehicles.

“The various transport unions, which are pressing for their demands by bringing services to a halt, are affecting the transport of goods and causing unnecessary problems for the public. In the backdrop of the agitation by the All India Motor Transport Congress… and considering those in the future by transport unions, these guidelines are… to be followed by the administration during this period,” said the state Home Department in a government resolution.

During such agitations, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and public transport services of civic bodies should make their vehicles available to the administration, stated the GR.

The transporters who stay away from the agitation should be encouraged to continue with their operations and given adequate police protection, it said. “The supply of essential commodities, including vegetables, milk, petroleum products, foodgrains and medicines, should be given priority in alternate transport management, and coordination should be done by the district collector in the respective jurisdiction with the help of the Agriculture Marketing Department,” it said.

A district-level committee is also being constituted and it will comprise the district collector, senior police officers, civic body officials, representatives from the MSRTC and Road Transport Office, among others. The committee has the task of assessing the situation during such agitations, maintaining law and order, coordinating the transport system and keeping the state government updated.

While the agitation continues, the committee will have to hold meetings every day while a nodal officer, appointed by the district collector, will report to the state government. A control room will also be set up to keep a 24-hour watch on the situation and plan measures accordingly.

“The district collector and district food and civil supplies officer have to take necessary steps… to ensure there is no artificial shortage of essential commodities during the agitation period,” stated the GR. The district collector has to take control of all government vehicles for transporting goods and if needed, it can also take control of private vehicles for the purpose, the resolution said. It can also rope in experienced persons such as home guards, former servicemen, and personnel from the state Reserve Police Force and police departments.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department will also have to coordinate with various oil companies to ensure sufficient supply of domestic gas, petrol, diesel, kerosene and other fuels, stated the GR. The resolution said officers of the Revenue Department and Police Department should coordinate with railway officers in their respective jurisdictions to ensure the smooth transport of essential commodities.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App