scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Maharashtra tourist falls to death while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh

The police said they were investigating how the safety strap of the harness opened in the middle of the flight.

himachal pradesh paragliding deathThe police said a post-mortem was performed on the body at a government hospital in Kullu on Sunday.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A tourist from Maharashtra’s Satara fell to his death while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. The incident happened Saturday, when the deceased, Suraj Sanjay Shah, 30, was taken on a paragliding expedition by a pilot near Dobhi village in Kullu district.

Officers at Patalikuhal Police Station in Kullu said a group of four including Shah had come to the area and booked paragliding rides.

“As per a complaint filed with us by one of Shah’s friends, a female friend of theirs went on a paragliding ride before Shah and came down to the ground safely. Next, Shah was taken on the ride and soon after taking off, he dropped to the ground from a height of about 300-400 feet,” said police constable Vijay Kumar.

The police said they were investigating how the safety strap of the harness opened in the middle of the flight. “We will have to seek expert opinion on the cause of the accident,” station house officer Rajeev Lakhanpal said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
The urge to spill it all out
The urge to spill it all out

The police have arrested pilot Vimal Dev and booked him under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

More from Pune

The police said a post-mortem was performed on the body at a government hospital in Kullu Sunday. The body was handed over to one of Shah’s friends, Aniktel Patil, after obtaining permission from the deceased’s parents.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 04:54:47 pm
Next Story

Reply to Governor’s queries sent, she must now clear reservation amendment bills: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close