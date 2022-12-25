Maharashtra tourist falls to death while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh

A tourist from Maharashtra’s Satara fell to his death while paragliding in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu. The incident happened Saturday, when the deceased, Suraj Sanjay Shah, 30, was taken on a paragliding expedition by a pilot near Dobhi village in Kullu district.

Officers at Patalikuhal Police Station in Kullu said a group of four including Shah had come to the area and booked paragliding rides.

“As per a complaint filed with us by one of Shah’s friends, a female friend of theirs went on a paragliding ride before Shah and came down to the ground safely. Next, Shah was taken on the ride and soon after taking off, he dropped to the ground from a height of about 300-400 feet,” said police constable Vijay Kumar.

The police said they were investigating how the safety strap of the harness opened in the middle of the flight. “We will have to seek expert opinion on the cause of the accident,” station house officer Rajeev Lakhanpal said.

The police have arrested pilot Vimal Dev and booked him under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said a post-mortem was performed on the body at a government hospital in Kullu Sunday. The body was handed over to one of Shah’s friends, Aniktel Patil, after obtaining permission from the deceased’s parents.