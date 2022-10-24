scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Maharashtra tourism offers Diwali discounts for senior citizens, govt employees

The MTDC has 30 resorts across Maharashtra and more than 95 per cent of the facilities have been booked till November 3, according to officials.

The MTDC is offering discounts of 20 percent for senior citizens, 10 to 20 percent for advance bookings for government employees. (Source: Twitter/@maha_tourism)

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has made special arrangements such as discounts for tourists visiting its facilities this Diwali. It is also looking to implement new concepts for winter tourism.

The MTDC has 30 resorts across Maharashtra and more than 95 per cent of the facilities have been booked till November 3, Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC (Pune), told The Indian Express.

The MTDC is offering discounts of 20 percent for senior citizens, 10 to 20 percent for advance bookings for government employees. Special concessions are being given for grandmothers, ex-servicemen and disabled while discounts are being given for group bookings of more than 20 rooms, Harne said.

The corporation also started Wi-Fi facilities at selected places. According to Harne, pre-wedding photo shoots and destination weddings are being facilitated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress

The recent celebration of Kojagiri Poornima at Ajantha, Verul and Lonar in Aurangabad is leading to advance reservations for visits to these World Heritage Sites, managing director Shraddha Joshi said in an official statement.

The Diwali celebrations are being planned under the guidance of MTDC general manager Chandrasekhar Jaiswal.

World Heritage Sites and forts in Maharashtra: Ajantha, Verul, Daulatabad, Bibi Ka Makbara, Rajgad, Raigad, Janjira, Sindhudurg.

Beaches: Ganpatipule, Diveagar, Vardeneshwar, Harihareshwar, Tarkarli.

Sanctuaries: Tadoba, Navegaon, Chikhaldara, Radhanagari.

More from Pune

Hill Stations: Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Bhandardara, Lonavala.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 01:39:42 pm
Next Story

Kenya’s Samburu warriors still practise a rock art tradition that tells their stories

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement