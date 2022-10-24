Maharashtra tourism offers Diwali discounts for senior citizens, govt employees

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has made special arrangements such as discounts for tourists visiting its facilities this Diwali. It is also looking to implement new concepts for winter tourism.

The MTDC has 30 resorts across Maharashtra and more than 95 per cent of the facilities have been booked till November 3, Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC (Pune), told The Indian Express.

The MTDC is offering discounts of 20 percent for senior citizens, 10 to 20 percent for advance bookings for government employees. Special concessions are being given for grandmothers, ex-servicemen and disabled while discounts are being given for group bookings of more than 20 rooms, Harne said.

The corporation also started Wi-Fi facilities at selected places. According to Harne, pre-wedding photo shoots and destination weddings are being facilitated.

The recent celebration of Kojagiri Poornima at Ajantha, Verul and Lonar in Aurangabad is leading to advance reservations for visits to these World Heritage Sites, managing director Shraddha Joshi said in an official statement.

The Diwali celebrations are being planned under the guidance of MTDC general manager Chandrasekhar Jaiswal.

World Heritage Sites and forts in Maharashtra: Ajantha, Verul, Daulatabad, Bibi Ka Makbara, Rajgad, Raigad, Janjira, Sindhudurg.

Beaches: Ganpatipule, Diveagar, Vardeneshwar, Harihareshwar, Tarkarli.

Sanctuaries: Tadoba, Navegaon, Chikhaldara, Radhanagari.

Hill Stations: Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, Bhandardara, Lonavala.