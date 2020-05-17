Maharashtra: Total cases in state cross 30,000, 67 more deaths reported

Seven deaths each were reported in Pune and Thane, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira-Bhayandar and one each in Nashik and Solapur. (Representational) Seven deaths each were reported in Pune and Thane, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira-Bhayandar and one each in Nashik and Solapur. (Representational)

Maharashtra reported 67 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, of which 41 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, according to data from the state Health department.

A total of 1,606 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state on Saturday. The state tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 30,706 and the toll has gone up to 1,135.

Seven deaths each were reported in Pune and Thane, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira-Bhayandar and one each in Nashik and Solapur.

Of the 67 deaths on Saturday, 47 patients were men and 20 women. Thirty eight of them were over 60 years old, 25 were from the age group of 40 to 59 years, and four were younger than 40 years. Forty four out of 67 patients (66 per cent) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Of the total deaths reported on Saturday, 22 took place in the last 24 hours. Out of 2,61,783 laboratory samples, 2,31,071 were negative and 30,706 have tested positive for coronavirus until Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,088 patients have been discharged till date after making full recovery. Currently, 3,34,558 people are in home quarantine and 17,048 people are in institutional quarantine, according to the state Health department data.

There are 1,516 active containment zones in the state. A total of 14,434 surveillance squads worked across the state on Saturday and surveillance of 60.93 lakh population was done. Another four deaths were reported by Pune health authorities, which is yet to be included in the state health data.

