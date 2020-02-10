Maharashtra top spender in corporate social responsibility

Baveja was addressing representatives of NGOs and companies in the ‘CSR Conclave 2020’ at Karve Institute Of Social Services, Pune. Baveja was addressing representatives of NGOs and companies in the ‘CSR Conclave 2020’ at Karve Institute Of Social Services, Pune.

Rakesh Baveja, vice-president, operations and CSR, Fiat India, said Maharashtra was the top spender in Corporate Social Responsibility among all states in the country. “If we see the list of expenditure by states through CSR, with at least Rs 2,500 crore per year, Maharashtra is at the top among all the states in the country,” he said.

He was addressing representatives of NGOs and companies in the ‘CSR Conclave 2020’ at Karve Institute Of Social Services, Pune.

Baveja said,”CSR is an opportunity that gives us the opportunity to serve society as well as pursue happiness. In the corporate sector, speed is the key behind the success of any project. Because of CSR, it is now possible to eliminate loopholes in the governmental system.”

To bring together Lion’s Clubs, various social institutions, corporate companies and industrial institutions on one platform, ‘CSR Conclave 2020’ was organised by Lions Club International and Karve Institute Of Social Services at Karve Institute Of Social Services recently. The objective was to bring all the stakeholders together to spread awareness about the CSR process.

The conclave was inaugurated by Omprakash Pethe, district governor of Lions Club International.

Dr Mahesh Thakur, director (CSR Cell), Karve Institute Of Social Services, in his presentation introduced CSR, showcased the statistical data of the work that has been done in last five years under CSR and gave information about new opportunities generated by CSR.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.