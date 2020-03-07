Maharashtra to witness cloudy sky, rain next week: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will experience cloudy weather conditions. The Met office has predicted some rainfall over parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada towards the middle of next week. (Representational Image) According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will experience cloudy weather conditions. The Met office has predicted some rainfall over parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada towards the middle of next week. (Representational Image)

Pune witnessed a pleasant Friday as the day temperature plummeted by over four degrees to record 29.8 degrees Celsius.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures recorded over Pune, and Madhya Maharashtra in general, have been showing a downward trend since the start of this week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will experience cloudy weather conditions. The Met office has predicted some rainfall over parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada towards the middle of next week.

“ There could be light to moderate rainfall over Vidarbha and Marathwada during March 9 – 11. Nanded, Latur and neighbouring districts are also likely to witness spells of rain in the coming days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

“Presently, there is a cyclonic circulation off Kerala coast along with another trough that is running between Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu, both of which are reportedly causing the fluctuation in temperatures over the state,” said an official from the IMD.

Similar drop in temperatures was reported all through Madhya Maharashtra. The maximum temperatures in some of the cities on Friday were recorded as: Mahabaleshwar (24.9 degrees Celsius), Nashik (27.9 degrees Celsius), Satara (29.8 degrees Celsius) and Kolhapur (31.1 degrees). Last month, Dahanu had experienced heatwave like conditions, when day temperatures had soared to 38 degrees Celsius. But on the day, the maximum temperatures fell to 29.9 degrees Celsius, to become the coolest town along the coast.

