Maharashtra to spend Rs 23 crore for development of Shivneri Fort

Uddhav Thackeray at Shivneri Fort in Pune Wednesday. (PTI) Uddhav Thackeray at Shivneri Fort in Pune Wednesday. (PTI)

DEPUTY Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday announced that the Maharashtra government will undertake projects worth Rs 23 crore for the development of Shivneri Fort, including creation of the ‘Shiv Sanskar Srishti’, which will depict Rajmata Jijabai’s teachings to a young Shivaji.

Shivneri Fort, located about 90 km from Pune city, is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Pawar was speaking during Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at the fort. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Food and Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Public Works Department Minister Dattatraya Bharne, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Information and Public Relations Minister Aditi Tatkare and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe were also present for the event.

Speaking at the event, Thackeray said the state government led by him was committed to following the thoughts and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said the government will take every possible effort to conserve Shivneri Fort for future generations.

Pawar, the guardian minister of Pune district and the state finance minister, said the District Planning Committee was preparing an annual finance plan of Rs 650 crore for the next financial year, and Rs 23 crore from it would be allocated for various development projects at Shivneri Fort.

“To spread awareness about the teachings imparted by Jijau to Shivaji Maharaj when he was young, and how they shaped his quest for Swarajya, a Shiv Sanskar Srishti will be set up on the fort, which will depict Shivaji Maharaj’s life from a very young age until his oath to establish Swarajya on Rohideshwar Fort. Another project that will be undertaken is the construction of a ropeway for senior citizens to reach the fort. Funds will be given this year to carry out the survey for the project,” said Pawar.

He also promised that the government was looking at demands to withdraw offences registered against young protesters during the Maratha Morchas which were undertaken across the state a few years ago.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.