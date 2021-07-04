Maharashtra to see improvement in rainfall by weekend; Pune, Vidarbha to see subdued rainfall: IMD

MOST PARTS of the state can expect some improvement in the rainfall activity towards the end of this week, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, Pune will continue to receive below normal rainfall till July 8. In the days ahead, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal and stay close to 33 degrees.

Maharashtra, like other regions in the south, west and central India, has experienced an extended break-phase in rainfall during the season. It has largely experienced dry days since June 20. Such a prolonged break, is, however, not good for farmers in the state where it is the peak period to undertake Kharif sowing. The favourable sowing window, here, closes around mid-July.

“The weather models suggest the start of the likely revival of the monsoon around July 8,” IMD said on Sunday.

According to the Met office, Konkan will begin to receive scattered rainfall starting Monday and it will improve as the week progresses. “Over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, too, scattered and light intensity rainfall, associated with thunderstorms and lightning, is likely this week. However, rainfall activity will remain subdued over Vidarbha till July 12,” Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune, said.

While June rainfall over the state ended on the surplus side (31 per cent), by July 4, the rainfall surplus had fallen to 13 per cent. Nashik (-23 per cent), which in June had recorded excess rainfall, has now joined Akola, Dhule and Nandurbar districts recording deficient rainfall.

Kashyapi said that enhanced rainfall over the state is expected after July 12. This coincides with the development of a low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal, which will help bring the monsoon back to its active phase.