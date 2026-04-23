Maharashtra to launch first stargazing fest at Lonar Crater, Harihareshwar to promote astrotourism

According to Nilesh Gatne, Managing Director, MTDC, the stargazing festival aims at promoting environment friendly and experience-based tourism.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneApr 23, 2026 02:49 PM IST
Lonar crater nightscape; (Right) Shweta Kulkarni. Lonar crater nightscape; (Right) Shweta Kulkarni. 
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Pune-based Shweta Kulkarni, 30, would always wonder why there were very few stars in the sky. This cosmic curiosity that began through the lens of a telescope at the age of six soon led  Kulkarni to host stargazing events in Pune and later set up Astronera in 2018. Astronera, which focuses on protecting Maharashtra’s night skies through research, policy, and community outreach, has partnered with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to host a stargazing festival for the first time in the state.

The festival will be held at Lonar, known for its unique meteor-impact crater lake, and Harihareshwar, a tourist destination in the Konkan region, from April 24 to 26. As it marks its golden jubilee year, MTDC is set to host stargazing sessions, conceptualised by Kulkarni, offering an immersive and knowledge-rich experience for astronomy enthusiasts, students, and tourists.

According to Nilesh Gatne, Managing Director, MTDC, the initiative aims at promoting environment friendly and experience-based tourism. Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, General Manager, MTDC, told The Indian Express that this was a unique concept and they were expecting a good turnout.

Kulkarni, who is passionate about combating light pollution, says, “I refuse to accept a world where we lose not just the night sky but also the curiosity, culture, and sense of wonder that connects us with the universe.” She believes the night sky interlinks science, culture, and the future of life on Earth. “Our mission at AstronEra is to protect the night, not by resisting progress, but by designing it wisely. When natural darkness is lost, we lose more than stars; we lose our curiosity,” says the 30-year-old founder.

AstronEra is an endorsed partner of Dark Sky International, an organisation that certifies and assists in the conservation of starry sky parks, communities, and other locations worldwide. The Dark Sky movement focuses on protecting areas with minimal light pollution, which allows for clear views of the stars and the cosmos. This benefits ecosystems, human health, and energy conservation by reducing artificial light.

This initiative coincides with the International Dark Sky Week (from April 13 to 20), which encourages citizens worldwide to ‘Go Dark’ by reducing light pollution. This effort is supported by Minister for Tourism Shambhuraj Desai, Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Naik, and Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare.

According to MTDC officers, Harihareshwar, located in the Raigad district and approximately four hours from Mumbai, is famous for its beaches, green hills, and the revered Harihareshwar Temple; while Lonar is considered an ideal location for dark sky conservation. Officials aim to encourage the development of innovative tourism concepts such as astrotourism while supporting local tourism businesses and raising awareness among citizens about science outreach and environmental conservation.

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As part of the stargazing (sky observation) sessions, there will be interactive astronomy presentations led by experts, informative activities addressing light pollution and dark sky conservation, and environmental awareness programmes. These activities will provide detailed information on the harmful effects of light pollution, the importance of natural darkness, and measures individuals and communities can take.

By integrating science outreach and nature conservation, this initiative is expected to accelerate the growth of astrotourism as a sustainable sector, according to MTDC officers.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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