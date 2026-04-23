Maharashtra to launch first stargazing fest at Lonar Crater, Harihareshwar to promote astrotourism

Pune-based Shweta Kulkarni, 30, would always wonder why there were very few stars in the sky. This cosmic curiosity that began through the lens of a telescope at the age of six soon led Kulkarni to host stargazing events in Pune and later set up Astronera in 2018. Astronera, which focuses on protecting Maharashtra’s night skies through research, policy, and community outreach, has partnered with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to host a stargazing festival for the first time in the state.

The festival will be held at Lonar, known for its unique meteor-impact crater lake, and Harihareshwar, a tourist destination in the Konkan region, from April 24 to 26. As it marks its golden jubilee year, MTDC is set to host stargazing sessions, conceptualised by Kulkarni, offering an immersive and knowledge-rich experience for astronomy enthusiasts, students, and tourists.

According to Nilesh Gatne, Managing Director, MTDC, the initiative aims at promoting environment friendly and experience-based tourism. Chandrashekhar Jaiswal, General Manager, MTDC, told The Indian Express that this was a unique concept and they were expecting a good turnout.

Kulkarni, who is passionate about combating light pollution, says, “I refuse to accept a world where we lose not just the night sky but also the curiosity, culture, and sense of wonder that connects us with the universe.” She believes the night sky interlinks science, culture, and the future of life on Earth. “Our mission at AstronEra is to protect the night, not by resisting progress, but by designing it wisely. When natural darkness is lost, we lose more than stars; we lose our curiosity,” says the 30-year-old founder.

AstronEra is an endorsed partner of Dark Sky International, an organisation that certifies and assists in the conservation of starry sky parks, communities, and other locations worldwide. The Dark Sky movement focuses on protecting areas with minimal light pollution, which allows for clear views of the stars and the cosmos. This benefits ecosystems, human health, and energy conservation by reducing artificial light.

This initiative coincides with the International Dark Sky Week (from April 13 to 20), which encourages citizens worldwide to ‘Go Dark’ by reducing light pollution. This effort is supported by Minister for Tourism Shambhuraj Desai, Minister of State for Tourism Indranil Naik, and Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare.

According to MTDC officers, Harihareshwar, located in the Raigad district and approximately four hours from Mumbai, is famous for its beaches, green hills, and the revered Harihareshwar Temple; while Lonar is considered an ideal location for dark sky conservation. Officials aim to encourage the development of innovative tourism concepts such as astrotourism while supporting local tourism businesses and raising awareness among citizens about science outreach and environmental conservation.

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As part of the stargazing (sky observation) sessions, there will be interactive astronomy presentations led by experts, informative activities addressing light pollution and dark sky conservation, and environmental awareness programmes. These activities will provide detailed information on the harmful effects of light pollution, the importance of natural darkness, and measures individuals and communities can take.

By integrating science outreach and nature conservation, this initiative is expected to accelerate the growth of astrotourism as a sustainable sector, according to MTDC officers.